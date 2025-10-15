GTA Online Halloween event calendar: UFO locations, ghost locations, and rewards

Grand Theft Auto Online's Halloween event is here for the year, and ghastly ghouls have taken over the streets of Los Santos yet again with new limited-time rewards. All the Halloween favorites from past years are returning, and there are new playlists and modes with boo-sted rewards in celebration of spooky season.

Rumors of UFOs and ghost sightings have spread throughout Los Santos, and you can track them down to unlock some sweet Halloween costumes. If you're in the mood for something scarier, then the grisly Slasher playlist is back with a new twist that places you and your crew in the cramped corridors of a haunted submarine.

Of course, you'll get increased GTA$ and RP payouts for these activities throughout the month of October. Here's an overview of GTA Online's Halloween Haunts 2025 event.

Halloween Event Playlist and Challenge Schedule

(Image credit: Rockstar)

New playlists will be featured every week during Halloween Haunts. Here's what you can look forward to.

October 2–8 : Beast vs. Slasher

: Beast vs. Slasher October 9–15 : Judgement Day

: Judgement Day October 16–22 : Slasher (Ramius Submarine)

: Slasher (Ramius Submarine) October 23–29 : Condemned

: Condemned October 30–November 5: Slasher (includes Ramius Submarine)

You can also earn some extra cash by completing weekly challenges during GTA Online's Halloween event, with new masks up for grabs each week.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Halloween challenges calendar Dates Challenge Rewards October 2-8 Survive two waves in a Survival. GTA$200,000 Brown Vintage Zombie Mask October 9-15 Complete three Taxi Fares. GTA$200,000 Weathered Vintage Mummy Mask October 16-22 Win one Adversary Mode. GTA$200,000 Brown Vintage Werewolf Mask October 23-29 Survive four waves in a Survival. GTA$200,000 Gray Jumping Spider Mask October 30-November 5 Win one Adversary Mode. GTA$200,000 Gray Hooded Skull Mask

GTA Online UFO Locations

(Image credit: Rockstar)

UFOs are back in GTA Online for this year's Halloween event, and there's a new alien outfit that you can earn on top of any extraterrestrial rewards you may have missed from previous events.

GTA Online UFO spawns follow a calendar, so you'll need to log in every day to find them all. Some UFOs will pop up more than once, but others will only appear for a single day. To get your rewards, head to the UFO locations, snap a photo with your phone, then send it to Omega to get GTA$ and RP.

UFOs will be visible between 22:00 and 4:00 at night. Starting on October 30, you can get abducted by the UFO and unlock The Shocker melee weapon and the Grey Space Interlooper Outfit.

Here's when and where you can find all 26 GTA Online UFOs.

GTA Online UFO locations map (Image credit: Rockstar)

Swipe to scroll horizontally GTA Online UFO Locations calendar Date UFO Spawns October 14 1 October 15 2 October 16 3 October 17 4 October 18 5 October 19 6 October 20 7 October 21 8 October 22 9 October 23 10 October 24 11 October 25 12 October 26 1,2,3 October 27 5,8,11 October 28 6,10,12 October 29 13,14,15,16,17 October 30 13,14,15,16,17,18,19,20,21,22,23,24,25,26 October 31 13,14,15,16,17,18,19,20,21,22,23,24,25,26 November 1 13,14,15,16,17,18,19,20,21,22,23,24,25,26 November 2 13,14,15,16,17,18,19,20,21,22,23,24,25,26

GTA Online Ghost Locations

Ghosts return again for this year's GTA Online Halloween event, and you can earn some legally-distinct totally-not Ghostbusters gear if you find them all.

Just like UFOs, you can only find ghosts at very specific times. Every ghost spawns every night, but you only have a small window to snap a picture before they fade away. Here's where you can find all 10 ghosts in GTA Online.

Photographing a ghost will get you GTA$ 20,000, and the final ghost's picture is worth GTA$50,000. If you get pictures of all 10, you'll unlock the Ghosts Exposed Outfit and Ghosts Exposed Livery for the Albany Bingham.

GTA Online Ghost locations map (Image credit: Rockstar)