GTA Online Halloween event calendar: UFO locations, ghost locations, and rewards
Spot all this year's UFOs, snap some ghosts, and complete challenges to get spooky outfits.
Grand Theft Auto Online's Halloween event is here for the year, and ghastly ghouls have taken over the streets of Los Santos yet again with new limited-time rewards. All the Halloween favorites from past years are returning, and there are new playlists and modes with boo-sted rewards in celebration of spooky season.
Rumors of UFOs and ghost sightings have spread throughout Los Santos, and you can track them down to unlock some sweet Halloween costumes. If you're in the mood for something scarier, then the grisly Slasher playlist is back with a new twist that places you and your crew in the cramped corridors of a haunted submarine.
Of course, you'll get increased GTA$ and RP payouts for these activities throughout the month of October. Here's an overview of GTA Online's Halloween Haunts 2025 event.
Halloween Event Playlist and Challenge Schedule
New playlists will be featured every week during Halloween Haunts. Here's what you can look forward to.
- October 2–8: Beast vs. Slasher
- October 9–15: Judgement Day
- October 16–22: Slasher (Ramius Submarine)
- October 23–29: Condemned
- October 30–November 5: Slasher (includes Ramius Submarine)
You can also earn some extra cash by completing weekly challenges during GTA Online's Halloween event, with new masks up for grabs each week.
Dates
Challenge
Rewards
October 2-8
Survive two waves in a Survival.
GTA$200,000
Brown Vintage Zombie Mask
October 9-15
Complete three Taxi Fares.
GTA$200,000
Weathered Vintage Mummy Mask
October 16-22
Win one Adversary Mode.
GTA$200,000
Brown Vintage Werewolf Mask
October 23-29
Survive four waves in a Survival.
GTA$200,000
Gray Jumping Spider Mask
October 30-November 5
Win one Adversary Mode.
GTA$200,000
Gray Hooded Skull Mask
GTA Online UFO Locations
UFOs are back in GTA Online for this year's Halloween event, and there's a new alien outfit that you can earn on top of any extraterrestrial rewards you may have missed from previous events.
GTA Online UFO spawns follow a calendar, so you'll need to log in every day to find them all. Some UFOs will pop up more than once, but others will only appear for a single day. To get your rewards, head to the UFO locations, snap a photo with your phone, then send it to Omega to get GTA$ and RP.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
UFOs will be visible between 22:00 and 4:00 at night. Starting on October 30, you can get abducted by the UFO and unlock The Shocker melee weapon and the Grey Space Interlooper Outfit.
Here's when and where you can find all 26 GTA Online UFOs.
Date
UFO Spawns
October 14
1
October 15
2
October 16
3
October 17
4
October 18
5
October 19
6
October 20
7
October 21
8
October 22
9
October 23
10
October 24
11
October 25
12
October 26
1,2,3
October 27
5,8,11
October 28
6,10,12
October 29
13,14,15,16,17
October 30
13,14,15,16,17,18,19,20,21,22,23,24,25,26
October 31
13,14,15,16,17,18,19,20,21,22,23,24,25,26
November 1
13,14,15,16,17,18,19,20,21,22,23,24,25,26
November 2
13,14,15,16,17,18,19,20,21,22,23,24,25,26
GTA Online Ghost Locations
Ghosts return again for this year's GTA Online Halloween event, and you can earn some legally-distinct totally-not Ghostbusters gear if you find them all.
Just like UFOs, you can only find ghosts at very specific times. Every ghost spawns every night, but you only have a small window to snap a picture before they fade away. Here's where you can find all 10 ghosts in GTA Online.
Photographing a ghost will get you GTA$ 20,000, and the final ghost's picture is worth GTA$50,000. If you get pictures of all 10, you'll unlock the Ghosts Exposed Outfit and Ghosts Exposed Livery for the Albany Bingham.
Ghost
Time
Location
Ghost 1
19:00 - 20:00
Pacific Bluffs, on top of the church or in the middle of the lake
Ghost 2
20:00 - 21:00
Strawberry, at a homeless camp underneath the freeway
Ghost 3
21:00 - 22:00
El Burro Heights, on top of the water tower or at the roadside memorial
Ghost 4
22:00 - 23:00
Miriam Turner Overpass, on top of the bridge suspension towers
Ghost 5
23:00 - 00:00
Vinewood Hills, at the top of Miguel Madrazo's mansion
Ghost 6
01:00 - 02:00
Cypress Flats, behind the slaughterhouse
Ghost 7
02:00 - 03:00
Rockford Hills, at the top of the church
Ghost 8
04:00 - 05:00
Little Seoul, at the top of the church
Ghost 9
05:00 - 06:00
East Vinewood, on the motel balcony
Ghost 10
00:00 - 01:00
Land Act Dam
*Only appears after the other nine ghosts have been photographed
GTA 6: Everything we know
GTA 6 map: Cruisin' Leonida
GTA 6 cars: The lineup
GTA 5 mods: Revved up
GTA 5 cheats: Phone it in
San Andreas cheats: All the codes
Diego has been writing about video games since 2018 for various outlets, specializing in live service games, shooters, and RPGs. A diehard fan of photo modes, his play time counters are inflated with dozens of hours messing around with transmog systems to create the perfect outfits. You can also catch him raiding in the critically acclaimed MMO Final Fantasy XIV, praying to the gacha gods in games like Honkai Star Rail, and being not very good at fighting games. Above all else, he's also still holding out hope that Ape Escape will return someday. Hopefully.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.