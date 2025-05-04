'You can't escape us': Devolver plots to release a game on GTA 6's release date, no matter when that is

While every other publisher runs from the new GTA 6 release date, Devolver Digital is determined to have its own 'Doom Crossing' moment.

This weekend, Devolver shared a post on X in response to the Grand Theft Auto 6 release date announcement, with the ominous message, "You can't escape us. May 26, 2026 it is then."

This challenge was a follow-up to a post from back in March where Devolver casually vowed, "Gonna release a game the exact same day and time as GTA 6."

Devolver hasn't yet announced what game it'll be pitting against GTA 6. The publisher is known for its irreverent industry stunts, but there could be something to the plan if it finds the same mutually-beneficial hype experienced by Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Doom Eternal on March 20, 2020.

That shared release date was notable for the comical contrast—as with movies Barbie and Oppenheimer—so whatever Devolver lands on will likely be a wildly different game from GTA 6.

Devolver has published some spectacular indie games, including Cult of the Lamb, Death's Door, The Talos Principle, Gris, and The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood. If anyone can successfully launch an indie game on the same day as GTA6, it's probably them.

The mystery upcoming game destined for GTA 6's new May 26, 2026 release date could be almost anything. We know Enter the Gungeon 2 is slated for a 2026 release, although Hotline Miami 3 might be a more theme-appropriate candidate (however, a third installment in the series has yet to be announced).

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The situation could get especially spicy if GTA 6 gets delayed again, allowing Devolver to either release its game on time and brag or delay it unnecessarily to stay true to its word.

At the very least, Devolver might get a good showing from PC gamers, since GTA 6 likely won't even be on PC on launch day.