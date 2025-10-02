A TikToker flew all the way to Scotland to harass and yell at Rockstar developers about a non-existent GTA 6 delay: 'I'm sick and tired of waiting for the answers'

A gaming TikTok creator claims they flew over to Edinburgh, Scotland to demand answers regarding GTA 6 from random Rockstar North employees outside of the studio's offices in the Scottish capital. It looks like it was a wasted trip, unsurprisingly.

The TikTok video was spotted on X by Gameroll (cheers, VideoGamer), and it does indeed show the TikToker, who goes by Backonboulevard, standing outside Rockstar North, though it's hard to imagine they crossed the Atlantic solely for this short, pointless video.

And it really is pointless. The description of the video frames it as a series of interviews: "Interviewing gta 6 developers as [sic] rockstar north." What we actually get is a strange man yelling at people in the street—people who might not even work at Rockstar or on GTA 6.

The 'interview questions' amount to him yelling, "When's the next delay?" and "When's the next trailer?" GTA 6 is due to launch on consoles next year, on May 26, and an illuminating trailer appeared in May this year.

Rockstar is famously tight-lipped about its games, but as far as the world knows there isn't another delay, and we just got a big trailer. Regardless, it's never OK to harass developers just because you're not getting the information you want—especially not outside their place of work, which makes it so much more intimidating.

Backonboulevard claims that his channel isn't just about gaming, but comedy as well, and while there's absolutely no evidence of comedy in this video, it could just be a bit. In fact, it probably is. But it's a bit where he harasses strangers on the street about a videogame, and in doing so encourages others to stalk and freak out people who just want to get on with their job.

Victimising people for content is a lamentably popular hobby on social media, but these idiots might be in for a rude awakening given how some studios are making sure harassers get their just desserts. Last month, for instance, a 19-year-old from South Dakota pleaded guilty to sending Epic staff death threats in relation to Fortnite.

Backonboulevard's harassment of two people he thinks might be Rockstar North developers don't reach the intimidating heights of death threats, but it's still deeply strange, awkward behaviour, where he yells at people that he's seemingly filming without consent.

Some of the comments on the video, which has now been viewed nearly 160k times, recognise how pointless and inappropriate this is, and one of them comes from someone claiming to work on GTA 6: "As a GTA6 developer currently we can’t share any information about delays or anything but please bare [sic] with us and don’t harass our developers."

Unfortunately, there are also plenty of comments supporting Backonboulevard's stupid endeavour, implying that the people he's shouting at are running away because there's going to be another delay, and not because they want to escape the lunatic. Another says, "I mean they did it to themselves. Just release the game already."

It's exasperating.