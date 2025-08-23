We just got a free expansion pack out of nowhere for one of the most underrated FPSes on Steam, and it adds a second open world to the one we already had
You could have charged for this one, Echo Point Nova. We wouldn't have minded.
Echo Point Nova is one of our favorite recent FPSes here at PCG: Four player hoverboard shooting in an open world of floating islands that feels like Titanfall with all the safeties off. A steady stream of free updates has only made it better, crescendoing yesterday with the launch of a free expansion pack.
So far, Echo Point Nova has expanded its world by adding new islands to its sky archipelago, but the Under the Clouds update has upped the ante with a separate map you can choose to load into from the main menu. It's a "massive landmass with forests, mountains, rivers, caves, and more" that also boasts a day/night cycle, as well as new underwater and surfing mechanics for the hoverboard.
Because you have a hoverboard in Echo Point Nova. If you're not familiar with the game, it is a "movement shooter" in the truest, most beautiful sense of the term, with wall riding and jumping, grappling, as well as creative arenas and platforming challenges that take full advantage of every ability you have at your disposal.
It's one of those games like Sekiro or Armored Core that just flawlessly executes its unique little action thing. It makes me want more like Echo Point Nova, but the only thing like Echo Point Nova is Echo Point Nova, so it's a good thing developer Greylock just keeps making more of it. The Under the Clouds update also includes:
- 6 new music tracks
- 10 stickers
- a new melee weapon
- a jump pad gadget
- 6 new enemies
The update is also fortuitously timed with a 33% off sale for Echo Point Nova until September 5. For the next two weeks, you can grab the game for $17 on Steam.
Ted has been thinking about PC games and bothering anyone who would listen with his thoughts on them ever since he booted up his sister's copy of Neverwinter Nights on the family computer. He is obsessed with all things CRPG and CRPG-adjacent, but has also covered esports, modding, and rare game collecting. When he's not playing or writing about games, you can find Ted lifting weights on his back porch. You can follow Ted on Bluesky.
