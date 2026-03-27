The FPS skybox is underappreciated, so let's appreciate some

FOV 90 (Image credit: Future) Welcome to FOV 90, an FPS column from staff writer Morgan Park. Every other week, I cover topics relevant to first-person shooter enjoyers, spanning everything from multiplayer and singleplayer to the old and the new.

Videogames: they're fake. So they say, but occasionally artists do such a bang-up job that you almost forget (or don't want to acknowledge) otherwise. When folks champion games for their artistic prowess, they tend to look down—gazing at detailed leaves, worshipping believable reflections or stretchy pores. What they do less often is look up and marvel at the wheels keeping the whole illusion on track: the skybox.

The skybox is an underappreciated contributor to oh-so-coveted immersion. The exact confines of a skybox may vary by game, but they're typically everything in the background that's too far away to be properly modeled: mountains, hills, highways, trees, and of course, the sky. Sometimes they're a static texture, other times they're animated.

The skybox is far from a lost art, but I sometimes worry if its best days are behind us in an age when big-budget games choose to chase photorealism. In some cases, a modern skybox is more of a collection of complex weather simulations than a cohesive composition. As the unfavorable comparison of a 2026 Call of Duty map remade from a 2012 Call of Duty map demonstrates, "realer" skyboxes do not equal better.

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Sure, that overcast sky is a dead ringer for an April afternoon on Earth, but those bright sunrays blasting through the best two-dimensional clouds an Xbox 360 could render just look way better.

So let's look at some great FPS skyboxes, old and new. This is far from an exhaustive accounting of the genre—it's largely based on personal favorites and what I have installed—but they're all great examples of skyboxes that aren't only beautiful. They tell stories, provide context, establish a vibe, or leave me asking new questions about the spaces they inhabit.

Halo

There's a lot of Halo in this, so let's get it out of the way first. Not only are the original games classics that hold up to this day, but they established Bungie as the undisputed kings of the skybox. Like, do you ever just look up in Blood Gulch and go "holy shit."

Halo: Combat Evolved

Image 1 of 2 Blood Gulch (Image credit: Bungie) Sidewinder (Image credit: Bungie)

Halo 2

Image 1 of 2 Ascension (Image credit: Bungie) Elongation (Image credit: Bungie)

Halo 3

Image 1 of 2 Standoff (Image credit: Bungie) Snowbound (Image credit: Bungie)

Halo Reach

Image 1 of 3 Highlands (Image credit: Bungie) Spire (Image credit: Bungie) Boneyard (Image credit: Bungie)

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun

My favorite throwback FPS of the moment is Boltgun, a game that doesn't just harness '90s chunk to make the same sort of environments 30 years later, but also to make very pretty skies like this.

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(Image credit: Auroch Digital)

Straftat

In the realm of arena shooter skyboxes, nobody is doing it like Straftat right now. Our favorite FPS of 2024 is overflowing with weird and wonderful maps (well over 70 of them, actually) with equally strange skyboxes. I couldn't pick just a few, so I chose nine.