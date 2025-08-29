To help speed up unlocking those Battlefield 6 items, Battlefield 2042 is turning on the double XP hose every weekend until the new game launches

As Battlefield fans far and wide channel their Battlefield 6 anticipation into revisits of older chapters of the series, only one is offering goodies usable in the new game. Battlefield 2042 is hosting a "Road to Battlefield" event with a free battle pass offering new guns and 24 exclusive cosmetics for Battlefield 6.

Good deal, except the battle pass is a bit of a grind as-is. There are a lot of non-BF6 items in there that folks don't care as much about—many are only playing for the BF6 stuff, and even 2042 fans are planning to leave it behind when the new game comes out—so folks are a little annoyed that they might not get all the good stuff before time's up.

DICE says not to worry, because from now until the launch of Battlefield 6, every weekend is double XP weekend. Sweeter words never spoken.

"We’ve heard your concerns that you might have missed out on an XP weekend already, or might miss one of the upcoming ones, making it harder to catch up and get all the items from the Free Battlepass you’ve wanted. We therefore will have a double XP event every weekend until the Free Battlepass ends on October 7," the update blog reads.

"Additionally, the last two weekends will feature triple XP gains, so keep those circled in your calendar!"

Triple XP? Is that even legal? Now that's how you send a Battlefield off with a bang.

(Image credit: EA)

With double XP on, I jumped into a few matches today and started flying through the pass. If you're looking for max XP grindage, I'd recommend playing Breakthrough as a Medic, chilling just behind the frontline, and going absolutely bananas with revives. Battlefield 2042 already gives so much XP for support actions, so the more bandages and ammo bags you can throw down, the better.

Folks are squarely focused on those BF6 goodies, but the rest of the free pass is a treat for longtime fans. The bundle of player cards, icons, and skins reference past Battlefields dating back to Bad Company 2, including some that highlight well-known community members. It's a fun walk down memory lane, so long as that walk only goes as far back as 2010 (sorry, BF2, 2142, and 1943 diehards).

Keeping with the fan-pleasing theme of the event, Battlefield 2042 also got what will likely be its final new map: a futuristic take on Iwo Jima. With an active volcano covering the island's lush beaches with ash and molten runoff, it's not the prettiest version of Iwo Jima, but it's at least distinct.