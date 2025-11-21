The PUBG extraction shooter spinoff springs back to life with a closed alpha test set for December, and its focus on exploration over pure combat sounds a lot like my favorite part of Arc Raiders

PUBG: Black Budget was announced in 2023, and that was the last we heard of it until now.

PUBG: Black Budget screenshot
(Image credit: PUBG Studios)

We learned in 2023 that PUBG was being fitted for an extraction shooter spinoff, referred to at the time as Project Black Budget. It was set to launch in the second half of 2024, but then 2024 came, Project Black Budget didn't, and frankly we forgot about the whole thing. I did, anyway.

Now, as the second half of 2025 withers away, it's back, officially known as PUBG: Black Budget and with a closed alpha test set to begin in December.

Developed by PUBG Studios, Black Budget is a PvPvE shooter set on a remote island that's trapped in a time loop and also being consumed by a supernatural phenomenon called—wait for it—the Anomaly. Okay, no points for originality there, but the game also promises "a focus on exploration and discovery rather than pure survival and combat," which I do find interesting. I've really been enjoying Arc Raiders lately, primarily because it's proven a far more cooperative experience than it appears at first blush, so an extraction shooter that leans into that side of the gameplay, as opposed to just shooting the hell out of everything, is one I want to know more about.

