The PUBG extraction shooter spinoff springs back to life with a closed alpha test set for December, and its focus on exploration over pure combat sounds a lot like my favorite part of Arc Raiders

We learned in 2023 that PUBG was being fitted for an extraction shooter spinoff, referred to at the time as Project Black Budget. It was set to launch in the second half of 2024, but then 2024 came, Project Black Budget didn't, and frankly we forgot about the whole thing. I did, anyway.

Now, as the second half of 2025 withers away, it's back, officially known as PUBG: Black Budget and with a closed alpha test set to begin in December.

Developed by PUBG Studios, Black Budget is a PvPvE shooter set on a remote island that's trapped in a time loop and also being consumed by a supernatural phenomenon called—wait for it—the Anomaly. Okay, no points for originality there, but the game also promises "a focus on exploration and discovery rather than pure survival and combat," which I do find interesting. I've really been enjoying Arc Raiders lately, primarily because it's proven a far more cooperative experience than it appears at first blush, so an extraction shooter that leans into that side of the gameplay, as opposed to just shooting the hell out of everything, is one I want to know more about.

This test will be available exclusive on PC via Steam, and is open to players in North America, Europe, and Asia. Two sessions are planned, December 12-14 and December 19-21: To get in, head around to the Steam page, mash the "request access" button, and wait.

PUBG Studios didn't say how many testers it's looking for but given the early state of things, it's fair to assume that the number is limited and not all will get in. It also warned that, as an alpha test, this first go-around with Black Budget might not be the smoothest gaming experience ever.

Despite that potential for "various technical issues," there's no NDA on the test sessions, so those who do get in can "freely stream, capture, and share gameplay content throughout the testing period," and access keys will be given out via Twitch Drops while the test sessions are running.

"This open format is designed to encourage community feedback and engagement, helping PUBG Studios refine gameplay systems and performance ahead of future testing phases," PUBG Studios said. That's a sharp contrast to Bungie's approach to Marathon, which is having a playtest of its own in December that's restricted to North America and "strictly under an NDA," just a few months before it's set to go live.