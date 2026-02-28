Owlcat just teased a new Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader DLC, and it's all about everyone's favorite relic-hoarding necron, Trazyn the Infinite
Trazyn's vault awaits, along with a mysterious new companion.
The next Warhammer 40k CRPG from Owlcat is already on the way, but Rogue Trader isn't done just yet. Owlcat just revealed the 2023 RPG's next DLC, and it stars a prominent character familiar to anyone steeped in Warhammer lore: Trazyn the Infinite, an obsessive collector of cosmic curios. For those unfamiliar with 40k lore, he's an evil robot.
The new DLC, The Infinite Museion, was teased yesterday in a short trailer Owlcat uploaded to YouTube. It features Trazyn saying some cryptic stuff as he glowers at a green cube, right before he pronounces his name in a way that reveals I've been saying it wrong for a number of years.
That teaser is short on hard info, but the Steam page has a little more to say: "Discover Trazyn’s obsession with the Von Valancius dynasty, and choose whether to disrupt or fulfill his plans … A new companion joins your retinue with a distinct combat style that reshapes battlefield tactics." My kneejerk reaction is to speculate that Trazyn himself is the new companion, simply because that's both hilarious and exciting enough to avoid revealing in this initial teaser, but who knows.
The DLC includes new quests and zones, as well as implants, a new mechanic that affects battles somehow. The sheer glowing green of it all should be tantalizing to any necron enjoyers, as well as any CRPG fans who thought they might have seen the last of Rogue Trader.
The Steam page also has some concept art to peruse. Trazyn's there, yes, but there's also a guardsman from the Death Korps of Krieg and a gooey-looking chaos space marine, potentially providing a hint to where players are headed next. Either way, you can take a look yourself and wishlist the game on Steam.
Justin first became enamored with PC gaming when World of Warcraft and Neverwinter Nights 2 rewired his brain as a wide-eyed kid. As time has passed, he's amassed a hefty backlog of retro shooters, CRPGs, and janky '90s esoterica. Whether he's extolling the virtues of Shenmue or troubleshooting some fiddly old MMO, it's hard to get his mind off games with more ambition than scruples. When he's not at his keyboard, he's probably birdwatching or daydreaming about a glorious comeback for real-time with pause combat. Any day now...
