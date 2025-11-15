Shortly after Concord's resurrection by fans, it looks like Sony might be about to kill it again: 'Due to worrying legal action we’ve decided to pause invites for the time being'
But as for the Concord fans, they will be consigned to the fiery lake of burning sulfur. This is the second death.
Concord wasn't great, by our account. It was also one of the biggest black holes for development time and money in our medium's history, collapsing into dust a couple weeks after it came out following eight years of buildup. Its few fans brought it back though, despite all odds; but if you were interested in checking the game out as a result, it looks like the party might already be over.
As reported by The Game Post, which also shared the details on the original story about the fan revival, Sony has allegedly started cracking down on gameplay videos of the undead hero shooter. The Game Post article states that multiple videos uploaded by the team behind the revival have received DMCA strikes from MarkScan, a digital asset protection firm that has swung the enforcer bat for Sony in the past.
The article also relays a message from the project devs on Discord: "Due to worrying legal action we’ve decided to pause invites for the time being." It doesn't sound like Sony has come directly for the team or its fan revival at the time of writing, but this indicates it's likely already on the studio's radar and may not be long for this world.
It's not like being a Concord fan was ever easy, but this feels like watching someone get kicked while they're down and then, moments after they get back up, lighting them on fire. It's grimly apropos that a Concord revival would meet such a swift, unceremonious end—if this is, in fact, the end.
Justin first became enamored with PC gaming when World of Warcraft and Neverwinter Nights 2 rewired his brain as a wide-eyed kid. As time has passed, he's amassed a hefty backlog of retro shooters, CRPGs, and janky '90s esoterica. Whether he's extolling the virtues of Shenmue or troubleshooting some fiddly old MMO, it's hard to get his mind off games with more ambition than scruples. When he's not at his keyboard, he's probably birdwatching or daydreaming about a glorious comeback for real-time with pause combat. Any day now...
