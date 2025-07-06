Romero Games reportedly met with Microsoft just a day before the publisher pulled funding for the studio, and there was 'no mention' of the decision that put over 100 people out of work
Romero Games is pursuing alternate sources of funding, but for the time being, it sounds like the dream is dead.
As reported by TheJournal.ie (via VGC), Doom designer John Romero and Wizardry 8 developer Brenda Romero's studio, Romero Games, has fully closed following the withdrawal of publisher funding for its in-development FPS. Former employees have stated that the publisher in question was Microsoft, making Romero Games another casualty of the tech giant's most recent round of cuts and mass layoffs.
We previously reported on Romero Games' statement on the loss of funding, but TheJournal.ie confirmed the closure and shed more light on the circumstances surrounding it. A former employee told TheJournal.ie that Romero Games "had meetings with the publisher the day before this happened, there was no mention of it."
Though there were concerns at the studio given Microsoft's recent streak of layoffs and studio closures, "It seemed so far away from us," the employee said. "The title was pretty well developed at the time." Records show that Romero Games directly employed 42 people, but TheJournal.ie reported that external staff working on the unnamed FPS project brought the total number of those affected to over 100.
We were not keen on Romero Games' first standalone project, 2020's Empire of Sin. Online Editor Fraser Brown felt it had exciting potential and ambitions, but that it failed to stick the landing, awarding it a 49% in his review. Empire of Sin did, however, get a surprise expansion just last month from developer Moonmana.
Less fraught were unofficial Doom expansions Sigil and Sigil 2, released by Romero Games in 2018 and 2023 respectively. The megawads have proven a winning addition to the Doom canon, with both included in Nightdive's remaster of the original Doom. If Romero Games' in-development FPS could have maintained Sigil's design excellence in a full-on triple-A FPS, then we missed out on a modern classic in the making.
Romero Games appeared to have been gearing up for an announcement before this calamity, increasing its output on social media. The most exciting part of this was an "FPS Fridays" series on Twitch featuring Romero checking out other FPSes, including New Blood's Dusk.
It sounds like there's still a faint sliver of hope for Romero Games. "We're trying to find other ways of funding the project," the employee interviewed by TheJournal.ie said. "But for now, it's completely closed, and the studio is closed." A surprise stay of execution wouldn't be without precedent: Tango Gameworks was revived by Krafton after Microsoft shut the studio down last year.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
Ted has been thinking about PC games and bothering anyone who would listen with his thoughts on them ever since he booted up his sister's copy of Neverwinter Nights on the family computer. He is obsessed with all things CRPG and CRPG-adjacent, but has also covered esports, modding, and rare game collecting. When he's not playing or writing about games, you can find Ted lifting weights on his back porch.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.