Indie deckbuilder All Will Rise's dev joins No Games For Genocide boycott and plans to hand back funding it received from Microsoft

"We encourage others in the industry to join us and take a stand."

Indie deckbuilder All Will Rise is, as Andy Chalk wrote last year, "clearly a game with something to say". The deckbuilding RPG is particularly interested in the rich and powerful, and getting revenge on the billionaires destroying the world. It's deeply anti-capitalist and political, but developer Speculative Agency received funding from Microsoft, which puts it in an awkward position.

In December, we called 2025 "Microsoft's year of shame" after it killed off games and studios left and right, snuggled up to Donald Trump, went all-in on AI and supplied tech to the military—not just the US military, but the Israeli Defense Force as well, which human rights organisations and a UN commission of enquiry have accused of committing genocide.

This has spurred both protests and boycotts, including the No Games For Genocide campaign. Two years after it deepened its relationship with the IDF—during which time it fired employees for protesting—Microsoft did eventually block the IDF from "specific cloud storage and AI services and technologies", but the boycotts continue.

All Will Rise's subject matter places it in opposition to companies like Microsoft, but Speculative Agency needed funding. "We were at that point self-funded, and we are—like so many other indies—eager and hungry for funding opportunities." This led to it receiving "some funding" from Microsoft as part of a "developer acceleration programme deal", which it signed last year.

It's not clear what the impact will be on All Will Rise—which doesn't have a release date yet, but does have a demo—aside from it not launching on Xbox as was originally planned. As noted in the statement, it will need to make up for the funding shortfall somewhere. The Kickstarter could help in this regard, however. With 10 more days to go, it's already smashed its pledge goal. Speculative Agency was looking for £8,628 but the pledge total is currently sitting at £27,585.

