'Pacifist Battlefield completed': A Battlefield 6 player has already managed to hit a 1 million score with just 8 kills and 5,077 revives

One of the best parts of Battlefield 6 is that you can pretty much play however you want. You don't have to go in guns blazing all the time, you can focus on fixing vehicles, jetting through the sky, and oftentimes patching up allies.

The Support class has always been my go-to in Battlefield games and now it seems like the same goes for tons of other players as well. Supports in Battlefield 6 can fully revive teammates with a charged defib hit and can also dish out regular ammo refills, making them the most self-efficient and reliable class to play.

(Image credit: EA)

Over the last few weeks we've seen plenty of medics jump into the line of fire to save comrades in arms, but one has managed to stand head and shoulders above the rest. ThatFriendlyGuyTTV shared the impressive news of reaching 1,000,000 score with just eight kills, a 0.006 K/D, and a mighty 5,077 revives: "Pacifist Battlefield completed."

5,077 revives is certainly an impressive achievement for any army medic, but I do take issue with the eight deaths. Yes, doing all of that and only killing eight people is impressive, but does it make you a real pacifist if there are eight dead bodies lying beside you?

Pacifist runs aren't a novelty and certainly aren't restricted to Battlefield. There have been Strategist players in Marvel Rivals who managed to heal teammates without dealing a shred of damage and a "Medieval Batman" who completed a Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 pacifist run with 0 kills and 535 knockouts. So while total pacifist runs are tricky, they aren't impossible. It raises the question, what happened to justify these eight kills in Battlefield 6?

Other players have theorised that it could be the result of accidental defib kills, as when fully charged it has the capacity to take down an enemy player, or perhaps they were simply a necessary action to protect patients. But regardless of how it came to be, these eight kills are something that many are willing to overlook, mainly because of just how impressive ThatFriendlyGuyTTV's skills are.

"I’ve had him as a medic a few times now," one player says. "Guy is all legit, knows his fields of fire and is an Olympic sprinter the way he goes around the map. He makes very good medics like myself look like noobs."

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I often play Support and I'm nowhere near getting over 5,000 revives and I've certainly got more than eight kills weighing on my consciousness, so hats off to ThatFriendlyGuyTTV for the incredible achievement and living up to his name.