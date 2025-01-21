A Marvel Rivals player 'hit GrandMaster doing 0 damage' through the blindingly simple strategy of healing teammates a lot

We're not even halfway through Marvel Rivals Season 1, and one player has already done a GM no-damage challenge. This player, in particular, decided to one-trick the Strategist Rocket Raccoon, and despite getting no damage or kills, has done a terrifying amount of healing.

"I hit GrandMaster doing zero damage," Marvel Rivals player Habooskie, also known as NoDmgRocket, says. They also posted their stats for everyone to see. With 18.6 hours with Rocket Raccoon in Season 1, 2.9 million healing, and a 65% win rate, it seems like being a pacifist isn't an entirely bad idea.

Plenty of people like to debate what the function of a support role really is. Some people think it's all about the sheer amount of healing you can get done per match, while others feel like support roles can help their teams in different ways, like stunning, damaging, and distracting the enemy team.

While I do tend to agree that heal botting an entire game sometimes isn't enough to secure a win, there is something to be said for just focusing on keeping your team up every fight, especially in the lower ranks where bigger stats are more likely to win games.

Once you get to GM rank and above, being a one-trick healer becomes harder as the pedigree of players gets better. Enemies are more attuned to targeting healers and being more coordinated in pushes and retreats. That's when you need to start getting better at defending yourself and also deploying some strategic offensive strikes. This could be anything from freezing the enemy tank when they push too far in so your team can take them out before going after the rest of the enemy team or just learning how to deal with pesky flankers yourself so your DPS heroes don't need to keep peeling for you.

I've only played 49 games so far this season, but I still have an average of 27,405 healing every 10 minutes on Luna Snow (if you can't beat them, join them) compared to NoDmgRocket's 26,039. I also have a little damage, with an average of 6,938 every 10 minutes, alongside 14.3 KOs and 3.7 final hits.

This isn't anything to write home about, but it does show how, while Rocket can get away with focusing on heals, thanks to him being so small and slippery in the face of flankers, other support players need to be a bit more aggressive when dealing with a frustrating Spider-Man or Iron Fist player.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NoDmgRocket even admits that they didn't entirely forgo going on the attack. They still helped their team when it came to killing Loki clones or destroying Ankhs, something that every Marvel Rivals player, no matter their class, should get better at doing. "I still need to shoot ankhs, Loki clones, and enemy Rocket beacons," NoDmgRocket says. "Which is why I have an accuracy! They don't count as damage, though."

But everyone has their own preferences in terms of what works for them, and this clearly works wonders for NoDmgRocket, even if some of his teammates don't always think so. One player in the replies asked whether they had come across any butt-hurt players while doing this challenge, to which NoDmgRocket says: "A few, actually. Between some target bans here and there and some absolute jerks who feel the need to pin me as the scapegoat for a defeat or them dying. But generally, people are very nice and chill about it. I guess me rping as Rocket (cuz it's flarkin funny) does help to lighten the mood too, lol."

Pacifism in competitive shooters can sometimes be quite rewarding. We've seen pacifists get to prestige in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 without a single kill, a Modern Warfare 2 pacifist player hit max level, and a Diablo 2 player complete a pacifist Hell run, which was previously only theorised to be possible. But that doesn't mean this kind of challenge is suited for everyone—I know Spider-Man doesn't kill, but you aren't him, and it's not a good enough excuse for going 0-15 every game.