One of the best Return to Castle Wolfenstein mods just got an update that turns the WW2 FPS into a Killing Floor-style wave shooter

RealRTCW is already one of the best mods for Return to Castle Wolfenstein, providing an extensive visual remaster of Gray Matter's 2001 shooter while also adding a bunch of new weapons like the M1 Garand and an MG42. Originally released in 2016, the mod officially came to Steam in 2020. But its creators have continued to support it since, with the latest update bringing an entirely new game mode.

Update 5.1 is the first major patch for the mod since June last year, and according to its creator WolfETPlayer "80%" of its development time was dedicated to adding the new mode—RealRTCW Survival. This converts Return To Castle Wolfenstein into a Killing Floor-style wave shooter, pitting you against human or undead enemies depending on which of its four maps you're playing.

The mod doesn't just spawn increasing numbers of enemies into a multiplayer map, either. RealRTCW survival has a whole bunch of supplementary mechanics built into it. Killing enemies earns you points (with headshots and melee kills earning you extra) which can be spent on new weapons, deployable traps like flame hazards, and even calling in AI reinforcements to help you in combat. There's also a perk system where you can buy and equip power ups dropped by enemies, providing you temporary buffs.

There's a video of the mod in action you can watch above, and I have to say, it looks rad. I haven't played Return to Castle Wolfenstein in a long time, and I'd forgotten what a lithe and snappy shooter it is. It moves at a naturally hectic pace, which seems ideal for a wave survival game.

The new mode isn't all the update adds. It also introduces a new weapon, the HDM silenced pistol, and gives the Wilfburg village map an overhaul. This makes numerous visual improvements and, enticingly, restores cut content. "I won't spoil anything!" WolfETPlayer declares. "You'll need to discover it yourself."

You can download the mod either on ModDB, or on Steam, where the 5.1 update is also active. So if you're looking for a zombie (and Nazi) blaster to tide you over until Killing Floor 3 launches next month, this might be just the ticket.