EA tells Battlefield Labs testers not to leak Battlefield 6's new big map, so of course they leaked it immediately
Mirak Valley looks glorious.
Surprising absolutely no one, the latest Battlefield 6 Labs playtest was live for just minutes this morning before people started leaking it onto the internet. Players in the test are the first to get to see and try out two of the large maps launching with Battlefield 6: Operation Firestorm (a remake of a Battlefield 3 map) and Mirak Valley, the largest of the pool.
Despite Labs members agreeing to NDAs to participate in early playtests, we've seen substantial leaks of every single one of them. Before Battlefield 6 even had an official name, you could watch someone play a full 15-minute match on Siege of Cairo.
What's interesting is how relatively lax EA has been about taking down playtest footage. Most videos are eventually swatted down by EA, but they often stay up for days or weeks. Assuming that's intentional, it's a savvy decision: leaks are part of the reason the hype behind Battlefield 6 is now monumental.
On Reddit, X, and elsewhere, clips showing off the scale of Mirak Valley, an early Portal map, and the return of mortars are making the rounds.
This unofficial debut of Mirak Valley marks the first time we've seen a large-scale map from the game, something fans have been loudly clamoring for since the end of the two-weekend beta that focused on close-quarters firefights.
Map layouts datamined from the Battlefield 6 client previously gave us an idea of how large Mirak Valley is, but seeing it in action is reassuring: The density of vehicles and variety of open space broken up by compounds feels very Battlefield 3 and 4. Artistically, Mirak Valley instantly reminds me of the wide, winding hills of Golmud Railway.
The Portal clip is interesting for different reasons. It shows a full playthrough of an obstacle course map made with Portal tools—a simple Only Up-style course made out of pre-fab concrete blocks, stairs, and gigantic power lines angled into precarious bridges. The map was likely made by BF Studios itself, but it does get the mind racing about what people will make once the Portal toolset (based on the Godot game engine) is out in the wild.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Oh yeah, someone also uploaded a showcase of what appears to be every weapon in Battlefield 6 at launch. No huge surprises here—as expected, it's a lot of grey, boxy rifles and SMGs whose quirks will only be apparent once we can play.
That's a lot of leaks in a short time, but if you've been following Battlefield 6 since before it had a name, you know it's what we (and EA) have come to expect. Now that we're just a month and change from release, I'd wager EA is even less worried about leaks than before. Battlefield 6 is out on October 10.
1. Best overall: AMD Radeon RX 9070
2. Best value: AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT 16 GB
3. Best budget: Intel Arc B570
4. Best mid-range: Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti
5. Best high-end: Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090
Morgan has been writing for PC Gamer since 2018, first as a freelancer and currently as a staff writer. He has also appeared on Polygon, Kotaku, Fanbyte, and PCGamesN. Before freelancing, he spent most of high school and all of college writing at small gaming sites that didn't pay him. He's very happy to have a real job now. Morgan is a beat writer following the latest and greatest shooters and the communities that play them. He also writes general news, reviews, features, the occasional guide, and bad jokes in Slack. Twist his arm, and he'll even write about a boring strategy game. Please don't, though.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.