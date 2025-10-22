Borderlands 4 Horrors of Kairos dates and rewards
Get haunting rewards in the Halloween event.
Borderlands is no stranger to limited-time seasonal celebrations, and Borderlands 4's Halloween event, Horrors of Kairos, dials up the spookiness and gives you the opportunity to earn some terrifying treats. If you've experienced previous Halloween events in the series, then it'll come as no surprise that you can get a haunting new head—this time a pumpkin.
Horrors of Kairos is also handing out new guns and a grenade that you'll want to track down. And it doesn't stop there, as this event actually brings a new seasonal weather variant that'll rain down blood. Spooky, right?
Borderlands 4 Horrors of Kairos release date
The Horror of Kairos Halloween event runs from Thursday, October 23, until Thursday, November 6, which coincides with the weekly update and patch notes (the first big balance patch, in fact). Plus, it's completely free for all players.
During this time, there'll be a brand-new weather variant that gives the sky an orange/red glow and will rain blood during world events.
Borderlands 4 Horrors of Kairos rewards
New weather is cool and all, but the main draw of the Halloween event is undoubtedly the rewards, and there's plenty to grab. While you've got a chance to earn the legendary loot from world boss kills, the cosmetic items are actually from Shift codes that we'll add once they've been released.
Based on the descriptions given by Gearbox, these legendary items sound quite strong. The Murmur is a perfect match for an indirect projectile Rafa build in particular, thanks to both Tediore weapons and critical hits playing into this setup. At the end of the day, though, if you don't like Tediore weapons, I doubt the Murmur will change that.
Item
Type/Effect
Source
Murmur
Legendary Tediore assault rifle that executes weakened enemies with guaranteed crits on targets under 35% health
World bosses
Skully
Legendary Order grenade that fires out projectiles as it seeks the nearest target
World bosses
Gourd Your Loins
Pumpkin head usable by all characters
Shift code
Hex Appeal
Weapon skin applicable to any weapon
Shift code
Rory has made the fatal error of playing way too many live service games at once, and somehow still finding time for everything in between. Sure, he’s an expert at Destiny 2, Call of Duty, and more, but at what cost? He’s even sunk 1,000 hours into The Elder Scrolls Online over the years. At least he put all those hours spent grinding challenges to good use over the years as a freelancer and guides editor. In his spare time, he’s also an avid video creator, often breaking down the environmental design of his favourite games. If you can’t track him down, he’s probably lost in a cave with a bunch of dwarves shouting “rock and stone” to no end.
