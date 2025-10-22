Borderlands 4 Horrors of Kairos dates and rewards

Borderlands is no stranger to limited-time seasonal celebrations, and Borderlands 4's Halloween event, Horrors of Kairos, dials up the spookiness and gives you the opportunity to earn some terrifying treats. If you've experienced previous Halloween events in the series, then it'll come as no surprise that you can get a haunting new head—this time a pumpkin.

Horrors of Kairos is also handing out new guns and a grenade that you'll want to track down. And it doesn't stop there, as this event actually brings a new seasonal weather variant that'll rain down blood. Spooky, right?

The Horror of Kairos Halloween event runs from Thursday, October 23, until Thursday, November 6, which coincides with the weekly update and patch notes (the first big balance patch, in fact). Plus, it's completely free for all players.

During this time, there'll be a brand-new weather variant that gives the sky an orange/red glow and will rain blood during world events.

Borderlands 4 Horrors of Kairos rewards

New weather is cool and all, but the main draw of the Halloween event is undoubtedly the rewards, and there's plenty to grab. While you've got a chance to earn the legendary loot from world boss kills, the cosmetic items are actually from Shift codes that we'll add once they've been released.

Based on the descriptions given by Gearbox, these legendary items sound quite strong. The Murmur is a perfect match for an indirect projectile Rafa build in particular, thanks to both Tediore weapons and critical hits playing into this setup. At the end of the day, though, if you don't like Tediore weapons, I doubt the Murmur will change that.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Item Type/Effect Source Murmur Legendary Tediore assault rifle that executes weakened enemies with guaranteed crits on targets under 35% health World bosses Skully Legendary Order grenade that fires out projectiles as it seeks the nearest target World bosses Gourd Your Loins Pumpkin head usable by all characters Shift code Hex Appeal Weapon skin applicable to any weapon Shift code