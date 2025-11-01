Beloved boomer shooter Dusk celebrates coming to Xbox with new 'Dusk Gulch' level riffing on Halo's best multiplayer map

New Blood's Dusk is finally on Xbox consoles after seven years, and to celebrate, the studio has added a popular mapmaker's Halo homage to the game. Dusk Gulch is a riff on Halo's classic, 2fort-y capture the flag arena, Blood Gulch.

You can load up modder Vriska's latest work in the Duskworld multiplayer mode if you'd like, but it was primarily designed for the game's wave survival mode. I tried out a few rounds for myself, and it's great. Dusk Gulch is a much smaller, more intimate affair than Blood Gulch, and I did some wiki research to make sure that wasn't just my middle school memories playing tricks on me.

DUSK Gulch - YouTube Watch On

The scale makes sense for its intended purpose, and it even has fun-size versions of distinct map features like the high path on one side of the canyon, and the protected cave route on the other. The bases themselves are small fortifications with a jump pad in the center, and usually see weapon and ammo spawns depending on what wave you've reached.

It's frantic, claustrophobic, and fun. Plus, it had been a minute since I'd actually loaded up Dusk at all, and I'd forgotten just how good it is. Dusk has proudly joined its inspirations, Half-Life and Quake, in the ranks of games that are so obviously good, I just tend to take them for granted.

To access Dusk Gulch on PC, you just have to subscribe to it on Vriska's Steam Workshop page. If you're new to Dusk mods, you have to select the "Play Dusk - Moddable" option in the launch popup you'll see on Steam. The map also won't appear in the main Endless mode list off the main menu like it does on Xbox. You have to go to "Campaign," then "Custom Levels" and find Dusk Gulch on the list.