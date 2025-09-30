Battlefield 6 season 1 roadmap finally tells us how big its Call of Duty-like seasons will be: two maps, five guns, modes, and attachments

It's the nature of big-budget shooters these days that, as soon as they're out, folks start immediately asking what's next. Seasons are still how we experience multiplayer games at the moment, and Battlefield 6 is finally sharing its roadmap details as launch approaches.

Battlefield 6 season 1 is coming October 28, just two weeks and change after its October 10 launch, and it's packing what you'd expect from an FPS challenging Call of Duty for the throne: two new maps, a handful of guns, a couple of modes, and an event.

It's even got a CoD-like roadmap laying out the seasonal offerings in a grid so packed you'll have to pinch your phone screen to read the details.

In a slight shakeup to CoD's playbook, Battlefield 6 will divide the content of its three-month seasons across three phases—the goal being a sizable update every single month.

"The first season kicks off with Rogue Ops, which includes a new map called Blackwell Fields, a new 4v4 mode called Strikepoint, new weapons and more," an EA-supplied press release reads. "This is followed by the second phase called California Resistance on November 18, which includes a map located in SoCal called Eastwood and Sabotage mode designed for 8v8 Combat. The final phase of Season 1 is Winter Offensive on December 9, which includes a seasonal map update to Empire State and a themed event."

(Image credit: EA)

This is the first we're hearing of Blackwell Fields, but Eastwood will ring a bell to those who've followed Battlefield Studios' leaky boat. We know from curious dataminers that Eastwood is a big map—maybe even outsizing the largest map included at launch (Mirak Valley).

The roadmap also confirms that new guns will be a staple for Battlefield 6 seasons, giving players fresh meat for loadout optimization. The season 1 crop of guns seems standard—the side profiles of the new sniper rifle, revolver, SMG, shotgun, and pistol do not suggest anything unique about them, but we'll see. More interesting, if you ask me, are the additions of a new vehicle (the Traverser Mark 2 transport) and the return of battle pickups, souped-up weapons that you can find and use in maps for a momentary power trip (the first appears to be some sort of minigun rifle).

It's a sign that Battlefield Studios isn't ruling out permanent features from past Battlefield games, and it's giving me hope that boat maps are in the cards someday. It's worth noting that Battlefield 6's battle royale mode was not mentioned in today's announcement, adding weight to the idea that we won't see it in action until sometime after December.