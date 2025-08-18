Dataminer casually shares alleged images of Battlefield 6's unreleased 'large' maps to reveal how big they really are

The Battlefield 6 beta is over, and now all that's left to do is speculate about it endlessly for the next two months. The feedback on its small maps is still in full swing, with beta players pining for signs of full-scale Battlefield action in BF6, and DICE assuring us that "large maps exist," with lead producer David Sirland even urging players to go back and play Battlefield 3 and 4 to understand what he means.

Now, a dataminer has thrown us a curveball. Over the weekend, Reddit user Happysufigeee posted (and subsequently deleted) screenshots of what they claim are two maps datamined from "an early game build" of Battlefield 6 (as shared by MP1st). It's unclear if they're referring to assets that exist in the beta or if they were extracted from a different build.

The screenshots, since reuploaded on image sharing site Imgur, supposedly depict 3D exports of Mirak Valley (a previously announced map set to be the largest in the game), and Eastwood, a map set in California that may have links to the battle royale mode releasing sometime after launch.

If they're real, the renderings would confirm that BF6 will have a few maps that dwarf Liberation Peak, the largest map playable in the beta that wasn't particularly huge. Based on Happysufigeee's estimates, which shouldn't be taken as 100% accurate, Mirak Valley is around 2.5 to 3 times larger than Liberation Peak.

Battlefield news account 1BF then took Happysufigeee's findings and made an easy-to-read mockup comparing Mirak Valley (drawn in white) and Eastwood (blue) to a map we played in the beta: Siege of Cairo (red).

If the sizing is anywhere near accurate, some fans will be relieved to know Battlefield 6's definition of "large" is, as hoped, pretty large.

That said, I hope Mirak Valley won't be an outlier in terms of scale. Battlefield is at its best when its full suite of vehicles—jeeps, tanks, helicopters, and jets—have plenty of room to breathe, and yet, only a few maps will support them all at launch.