Battlefield 6 producer acknowledges vehicles were underpowered in the beta, but says it's better than the alternative: 'Rather have too weak vehicles over too powerful'

You know something is off in Battlefield when piloting a multi-million dollar metal box with a building-leveling cannon mounted on the end is a bigger risk than hoofing it across the map.

That was the state of last month's Battlefield 6 beta: tanks, helicopters, jets, and especially jeeps could never get much room to vroom before getting blasted by any number of anti-armor rockets, laser-guided missiles, stationary cannons, mines, or sticky explosives.

A month ahead of launch, we have our first acknowledgement from DICE that vehicle balance needs work via lead producer David Sirland.

The exchange began with a video of leaked Operation Firestorm gameplay depicting an engineer sniping and firing rockets from the map's highest tower. To critics of Battlefield 6's controversial "open weapons" default ruleset, the scenario is a perfect example of why letting any class use any gun disrupts the balance of Battlefield.

"A classic demonstration of why open classes don't work. Support with ammo resupply/sniper, and APS gadget and engi[neer] with sniper/launchers on Firestorm getting constantly resupplied. It just creates these ridiculously broken combinations," wrote Battlefield YouTuber GhostGaming.

(Image credit: David Sirland on X)

Sirland, not usually one to acknowledge leaked gameplay, offered a retort.

"That button still exists (as in the originals) & the fact we have more [anti-tank] on the map isn't really a problem either?" Sirland wrote. "Let's not pretend this type of gameplay is effective in any shape or form, it really isn't (unless you can safeguard the pos - which can be cleansed with fire :)"

Whether or not you agree with Sirland's assessment—if you ask me, an engineer holding a sniper rifle is an affront to the very idea of the class system—it was Sirland's next response, pivoting toward vehicles/anti-air in general, that's most interesting.

Responding to someone who made the point that engineers carrying up to five rockets and powerful anti-tank mines means "infantry is more dangerous to vehicles than vehicles are to infantry," Sirland agreed it's a balance problem that the studio is currently grappling with.

(Image credit: EA)

"That is a balance issue wholesale, not specific to this special situation, however. And one we are actively working on," he replied. That said, Sirland suggested undercooked vehicles aren't too big of a deal at this stage of the game, and said it's at least better than the alternative.

"Rather have too weak vehicles over too powerful to start. It's a tricky one as players get better at using them over time as well."

Perhaps that's true of tanks, APCs, and aerial vehicles, but what about my poor jeep? For four long days, I watched hundreds of teammates ignore my honks of friendship, opting to run an extra 30 seconds instead of climbing aboard. Give those gunners some armor plating at least!

We'll see what's in store for rocket pockets and vehicle armor when Battlefield 6 launches October 10.