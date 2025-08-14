The Battlefield 6 beta probably is running worse for you this time around: 'We'll follow up with additional updates as soon as possible'

Last weekend, I was pleasantly surprised by how well the Battlefield 6 open beta was holding up. The series has repeatedly fallen into the trap of launching in an unoptimised state, only getting tidied up months or even a year later. Battlefield 6 has, seemingly, bucked this trend, as I was getting silky smooth FPS and virtually no server issues.

When I loaded up the Battlefield 6 open beta today, which just came back with new content as part of the Weekend 2 trial, I was slapped in the face by low framerates and feared the worst: the first weekend was all a mirage. I ventured into the settings menu and noticed two issues: my refresh rate had been capped at 60Hz (instead of my usual 144Hz), and DLSS upscaling had completely vanished.

It turns out that I'm not the only one having this issue in this second phase of the beta, as the official Battlefield Comms socials confirmed "the team is aware of reports regarding DLSS / DLAA being unavailable in the Open Beta", promising to "follow up with additional updates as soon as possible".

Thankfully, the team has already shared when DLSS and DLAA will hopefully return to the beta in an update on the issue: "The team have identified the root cause of this issue and are working to have this resolved and DLSS / DLAA active once again within the Battlefield Open Beta. We anticipate this to be resolved later today, and will update accordingly."

Those who rely on upscaling tech like DLSS to keep steady, high frames will have to suffer through worse performance for now—which, these days, is nearly all of us. However, there are a few settings that can help you (aside from lowering your graphics settings, of course), such as FSR, XESS, AMD FSR Frame Generation, and Future Frame Rendering. These generally aren't as good as DLSS in my experience, but they'll help you in the meantime.

The new content added in Open Beta Weekend 2 is worth the hassle, at least. The return of Rush has been a blast so far, and it finally shows off the new destruction systems and class balance in a better light. Though the choppier performance undoubtedly gets in the way of how fast-paced this game mode is.