Atomic Heart 2 is coming and it looks like an open-world genre mashup of a bunch of other sci-fi dystopias

There's no party like an apocalypse, and though Atomic Heart might not have been a perfect game, it certainly held a zany lens up to the world's end with what reviewer Rich Stanton identified as "Russian Westworld" vibes. If you weren't taken with its BioShocky aesthetic palette, though, you might want to take a peek at the trailer that just dropped for Atomic Heart 2—it's a mad dash from mood to mood that has me wondering if I shouldn't have skipped the first one.

The teaser is light on gameplay, but it's all over the place in a way I kind of dug. One second, bulbous ATVs are speeding over a beach, and the next, we're in a Cyberpunk-y nightclub where shady deals are going down. It looks snazzy, and in casting a wider net than its predecessor, might aim to claw its way out of BioShock's shadow a bit.

In the gunfighting snippets they do show, there's all sorts of wallrunning, telekinetic nonsense that feels appropriately explosive for a game evoking the atomic age. There's also a bit where a giant needle gets poked into a huge flesh monster, so I'm not worried it won't be as weird as the first. Set to "Don't Stop Me Now," it's as indulgently hectic as you could want.

In the stream, Geoff Keighley called the game a "spiritual successor" to the first—whatever that means—and stressed a bigger emphasis on "player agency" and a "global scale." The description on the game's Steam page boasts it'll "raise the bar for what an open-world action RPG can do;" whether it hits that ambitious target or not, it's nice to see Atomic Heart isn't ready to fade into memory just yet.

No release date was announced, but you can wishlist the game on Steam.