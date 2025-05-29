Recommended reading

All quests, ranks, and rewards for the Mamool Ja Allied Society in Final Fantasy 14

Dawntrail's second allied society makes leveling gatherers a little easier.

A female Miqote in FF14 standing beside a Mamool Ja
(Image credit: Square Enix)
Final Fantasy 14 Patch 7.25 ushered in yet another Allied Society adventure, bringing us one step closer to completing Dawntrail's sidequest series with two out of three planned for Tural now available. The FF14 Mamool Ja questline digs a little deeper into relations between Yak T'el's villages, picking up where the region's sidequests left off in 7.0.

The Pelupelu Allied Society update offered ways to gain easy levels for your combat classes, but the Mamool Ja swap focus to your gatherers. Boost any Disciple of the Land to level 90 and head to Mamook, it's time to whack trees for easy EXP and Allied Society freebies.

How to unlock the FF14 Mamool Ja Allied Society

In the left corner of the banner, there's an FF14 sidequest icon indicator along with the Mamool Ja Allied Society icon.

(Image credit: Square Enix)

At level 94, FF14's Dawntrail MSQ leads you to Yak T'el. The Zone is divided into two distinct areas, and after wrapping up the main scenario quests here, you'll gain access to two Aether Current quests, Aiming High and Lost and Powerless. They're prerequisites for beginning the Mamool Ja Allied Society sidequest series.

Image

FF14 Mamool Ja Allied Society requirements at a glance
🔹A Fisher, Miner, or Botanist at level 90
🔹Complete MSQ through Dawntrail's Yak T'el storyline
🔹Aether quests: Aiming High & Lost and Powerless
🔹Follow the quest chain through Cultivating Hope

Quests in southern Yak T'el mostly involve fending off pesky Wivres and proving yourself as an ally to Mamook, while those in the north help anxious hunters from Iq Br'aax. The stories converge in One Forest, finally leading you to Cultivating Hope—FF14's Patch 7.25 quest that unlocks the Mamool Ja Allied Society dailies.

If you can't remember where you left off between Dawntrail's launch sidequests and the new update, just open your Journal (J on M/KB), then select Complete. You can find this zone's quests under Sidequests, then Yok Tural Sidequests. There's also an Allied Society Quest (Dawntrail) menu within the same window.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Mamool Ja Allied Society quest checklist

Quest

NPC

Location

Aiming High

Ty'at Roh

Yak T'el (X: 13.3, Y: 13.4)

Lost and Powerless

Shiidil Ja

Yak T'el (X: 32.0, Y: 31.2)

Hunting for the Family

Ty'at Roh

Yak T'el (X: 12.3, Y: 13.3)

A Hunter's Dream

Ty'at Roh

Yak T'el (X: 11.3, Y: 13.3)

The Trial Commences

Ty'at Roh

Yak T'el (X: 31.0, Y: 14.1)

Remembering a Dream

Shiidil Ja

Yak T'el (X: 31.7, Y: 31.0)

Budding Promise

Gotoll Ja

Yak T'el (X: 34.7, Y: 32.5)

Skill of a Veteran

Gotoll Ja

Yak T'el (X: 34.7, Y: 32.5)

One Forest (7.0)

Gotoll Ja

Yak T'el (X: 34.7, Y: 32.6)

Cultivating Hope (7.25)

Gotoll Ja

Yak T'el (X: 35.6, Y: 32.1)

FF14 Mamool Ja Allied Society: Ranks and rewards

A banner with two NPCs - one is the Mamool Ja Allied Quest vendor where you can trade in tokens.

(Image credit: Square Enix)

You can do three quests per day to improve relations with the Mamool Ja Allied Society, plus any rank-up quest upon meeting the requirements. As a Fisher, Miner, or Botanist, speak to Kageel Ja in Yak T'el (X: 33.2, Y: 36.0) to receive new daily chores.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Mamool Ja Allied Society ranks

Rank

Reputation

Allowance cost

Friendly

-

-

Trusted

510

9

Respected

720

12

Honored

990

17

Sworn

1320

22

Bloodsworn

1730

29

That's 89 quests total, so around 30 days of Allied Society allowances. There are only two Dawntrail society questlines for now, but if you're diligent and make it to Bloodsworn with all three after the last is added, you can achieve the Allied rank with each of them.

Recent updates

FF14 Allied Society allowances reset daily at 7 am PT/10 am ET/ 4 pm BST/ 1 am AET, restoring the daily 12 quest limit. If you don't have time to complete a day's three quests, accept them anyway before the daily timer resets. You can finish them after the refresh, then pick up another set from the new window.

Completing dailies reward you with the Mamool Ja Nanook currency. Since Patch 7.25 just dropped, I'm still working on these quests myself, but I'll keep the reward list updated as I go, so keep checking back. And as a quick note, FF14 offers a few rewards just for unlocking the Mamool Ja dailies:

  • One Forest rewards the Life Bound by Honor Orchestrion Roll
  • Cultivating Hope rewards the Eat Your Vegetables I achievement
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Mamool Ja Allied Society rewards

Reward

Nanook

Rank

Gatherer's Guerdon Materia XI

3

Friendly

Gatherer's Guerdon Materia XII

9

Friendly

Gatherer's Guile Materia XI

3

Friendly

Gatherer's Guile Materia XII

9

Friendly

Gatherer's Grasp Materia XI

3

Friendly

Gatherer's Grasp Materia XII

9

Friendly

Branchbearer Horn

18

Trusted

TOPICS
