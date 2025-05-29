All quests, ranks, and rewards for the Mamool Ja Allied Society in Final Fantasy 14
Dawntrail's second allied society makes leveling gatherers a little easier.
Final Fantasy 14 Patch 7.25 ushered in yet another Allied Society adventure, bringing us one step closer to completing Dawntrail's sidequest series with two out of three planned for Tural now available. The FF14 Mamool Ja questline digs a little deeper into relations between Yak T'el's villages, picking up where the region's sidequests left off in 7.0.
The Pelupelu Allied Society update offered ways to gain easy levels for your combat classes, but the Mamool Ja swap focus to your gatherers. Boost any Disciple of the Land to level 90 and head to Mamook, it's time to whack trees for easy EXP and Allied Society freebies.
How to unlock the FF14 Mamool Ja Allied Society
At level 94, FF14's Dawntrail MSQ leads you to Yak T'el. The Zone is divided into two distinct areas, and after wrapping up the main scenario quests here, you'll gain access to two Aether Current quests, Aiming High and Lost and Powerless. They're prerequisites for beginning the Mamool Ja Allied Society sidequest series.
FF14 Mamool Ja Allied Society requirements at a glance
🔹A Fisher, Miner, or Botanist at level 90
🔹Complete MSQ through Dawntrail's Yak T'el storyline
🔹Aether quests: Aiming High & Lost and Powerless
🔹Follow the quest chain through Cultivating Hope
Quests in southern Yak T'el mostly involve fending off pesky Wivres and proving yourself as an ally to Mamook, while those in the north help anxious hunters from Iq Br'aax. The stories converge in One Forest, finally leading you to Cultivating Hope—FF14's Patch 7.25 quest that unlocks the Mamool Ja Allied Society dailies.
If you can't remember where you left off between Dawntrail's launch sidequests and the new update, just open your Journal (J on M/KB), then select Complete. You can find this zone's quests under Sidequests, then Yok Tural Sidequests. There's also an Allied Society Quest (Dawntrail) menu within the same window.
Quest
NPC
Location
Aiming High
Ty'at Roh
Yak T'el (X: 13.3, Y: 13.4)
Lost and Powerless
Shiidil Ja
Yak T'el (X: 32.0, Y: 31.2)
Hunting for the Family
Ty'at Roh
Yak T'el (X: 12.3, Y: 13.3)
A Hunter's Dream
Ty'at Roh
Yak T'el (X: 11.3, Y: 13.3)
The Trial Commences
Ty'at Roh
Yak T'el (X: 31.0, Y: 14.1)
Remembering a Dream
Shiidil Ja
Yak T'el (X: 31.7, Y: 31.0)
Budding Promise
Gotoll Ja
Yak T'el (X: 34.7, Y: 32.5)
Skill of a Veteran
Gotoll Ja
Yak T'el (X: 34.7, Y: 32.5)
One Forest (7.0)
Gotoll Ja
Yak T'el (X: 34.7, Y: 32.6)
Cultivating Hope (7.25)
Gotoll Ja
Yak T'el (X: 35.6, Y: 32.1)
FF14 Mamool Ja Allied Society: Ranks and rewards
You can do three quests per day to improve relations with the Mamool Ja Allied Society, plus any rank-up quest upon meeting the requirements. As a Fisher, Miner, or Botanist, speak to Kageel Ja in Yak T'el (X: 33.2, Y: 36.0) to receive new daily chores.
Rank
Reputation
Allowance cost
Friendly
-
-
Trusted
510
9
Respected
720
12
Honored
990
17
Sworn
1320
22
Bloodsworn
1730
29
That's 89 quests total, so around 30 days of Allied Society allowances. There are only two Dawntrail society questlines for now, but if you're diligent and make it to Bloodsworn with all three after the last is added, you can achieve the Allied rank with each of them.
FF14 Allied Society allowances reset daily at 7 am PT/10 am ET/ 4 pm BST/ 1 am AET, restoring the daily 12 quest limit. If you don't have time to complete a day's three quests, accept them anyway before the daily timer resets. You can finish them after the refresh, then pick up another set from the new window.
Completing dailies reward you with the Mamool Ja Nanook currency. Since Patch 7.25 just dropped, I'm still working on these quests myself, but I'll keep the reward list updated as I go, so keep checking back. And as a quick note, FF14 offers a few rewards just for unlocking the Mamool Ja dailies:
- One Forest rewards the Life Bound by Honor Orchestrion Roll
- Cultivating Hope rewards the Eat Your Vegetables I achievement
Reward
Nanook
Rank
Gatherer's Guerdon Materia XI
3
Friendly
Gatherer's Guerdon Materia XII
9
Friendly
Gatherer's Guile Materia XI
3
Friendly
Gatherer's Guile Materia XII
9
Friendly
Gatherer's Grasp Materia XI
3
Friendly
Gatherer's Grasp Materia XII
9
Friendly
Branchbearer Horn
18
Trusted
