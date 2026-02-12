Team Ninja is working on a new Dead or Alive fighting game after half a decade in hibernation

Dead or Alive New Project - Teaser Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

Team Ninja is developing a new Dead or Alive fighting game as the series celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, the studio announced today during a Sony State of Play broadcast.

"The dawn of a new chapter awaits," teases the very brief trailer above.

Unless the developer is planning to pull a reset of some sort, this entry will be Dead or Alive 7, following the release of DOA6 in 2019. While 2026 marks the fighting game series' 30th anniversary, it seems like DOA7 is still a ways off. To fill the gap, a new version of DOA6, Last Round, is out on June 26, incorporating the original release's DLC and a new photo mode. It'll be getting further character releases as DLC.

It's a good time for a new Dead or Alive, with longtime series rival Tekken currently struggling with players. Perhaps DOA vs. Virtua Fighter will be the big story in 3D fighting games next year.