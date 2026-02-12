Team Ninja is working on a new Dead or Alive fighting game after half a decade in hibernation

By published

Dead or Alive 6 is also getting a big update.

Team Ninja is developing a new Dead or Alive fighting game as the series celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, the studio announced today during a Sony State of Play broadcast.

Unless the developer is planning to pull a reset of some sort, this entry will be Dead or Alive 7, following the release of DOA6 in 2019. While 2026 marks the fighting game series' 30th anniversary, it seems like DOA7 is still a ways off. To fill the gap, a new version of DOA6, Last Round, is out on June 26, incorporating the original release's DLC and a new photo mode. It'll be getting further character releases as DLC.

It's a good time for a new Dead or Alive, with longtime series rival Tekken currently struggling with players. Perhaps DOA vs. Virtua Fighter will be the big story in 3D fighting games next year.

Wes Fenlon
Senior Editor

Wes has been covering games and hardware for more than 10 years, first at tech sites like The Wirecutter and Tested before joining the PC Gamer team in 2014. Wes plays a little bit of everything, but he'll always jump at the chance to cover emulation and Japanese games.


When he's not obsessively optimizing and re-optimizing a tangle of conveyor belts in Satisfactory (it's really becoming a problem), he's probably playing a 20-year-old Final Fantasy or some opaque ASCII roguelike. With a focus on writing and editing features, he seeks out personal stories and in-depth histories from the corners of PC gaming and its niche communities. 50% pizza by volume (deep dish, to be specific).

