Virtua Fighter is back: Sega announces a new full game, details coming tonight

Sega has a "new full entry" in the Virtua Fighter series on the way, Geoff Keighley said during tonight's Game Awards broadcast. More details will be revealed on a stream tonight, but until then, check out the reveal trailer above.

The last numbered Virtua Fighter game is Virtua Fighter 5, which first released in 2006.

