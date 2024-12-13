Virtua Fighter is back: Sega announces a new full game, details coming tonight
A new Virtua Fighter was revealed with a Game Awards trailer.
Sega has a "new full entry" in the Virtua Fighter series on the way, Geoff Keighley said during tonight's Game Awards broadcast. More details will be revealed on a stream tonight, but until then, check out the reveal trailer above.
The last numbered Virtua Fighter game is Virtua Fighter 5, which first released in 2006.
Developing...
