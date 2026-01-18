Fallout reunites with Magic: The Gathering for cards featuring characters from New Vegas, the TV show, and more Dogmeat
Finally, we can tap Walton Goggins.
Two years ago, Wizards of the Coast released a Fallout-themed Magic expansion, and it was good. (I went bad karma and played a Caesar deck. Don't judge me.) While it included characters and events from across the games, it came out a month before the well-loved TV series began and so didn't feature any of the show's cast. That'll be rectified in a set of four "Secret Lair" drops later this month that return to the world of Fallout, one of them highlighting the stars of the TV show.
That particular drop will include cards based on The Ghoul, Maximus, and Lucy, who gets her own card as well as appearing on Spirit Mantle (emerging from the Super Duper Mart in her armored vault suit), and Pre-War Formalwear (in the chaos of the cornfield on her wedding night). Max technically gets a second appearance as well, since that's him inside the T-60 Power Armor, which gets its own card as well.
But it's not all TV tie-ins. There's also a batch of five New Vegas-themed cards, with Benny, Joshua Graham, The Platinum Chip, a Custom Caravan Deck, and a Sunset Sarsaparilla Machine all included. Like a lot of the cards in Magic's secret lairs, these are reskinned versions of existing cards, reusing their mechanics—the Sunset Sarsaparilla Machine, for instance, gives you Food tokens you can turn into Treasure just like the Nuka-Cola Vending Machine from the main Fallout set.
Dogmeat returns for five more cards, including a Sol Ring in case you need another one of those, only this time it's a dog's water bowl. And the Rad secret lair features mutant and mutation-themed cards like The Wise Mothman. The Rad Superdrop releases on January 26.
Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, Five Out of Ten Magazine, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was about the audio of Alien Isolation, published in 2015, and since then he's written about why Silent Hill belongs on PC, why Recettear: An Item Shop's Tale is the best fantasy shopkeeper tycoon game, and how weird Lost Ark can get. Jody edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and he eventually lived up to his promise to play every Warhammer videogame.
