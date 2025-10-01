Fallout: London's first big DLC is here with 80 NPCs, 30 new quests, a bunch of other stuff and, most important, 'Thousands of bug fixes and improvements'
Blimey.
In a move which my immense sense of grievance and narcissism can only interpret as a slight against me personally, the first DLC for mega-mod Fallout: London released barely an hour after I wrote a news piece yesterday chatting about it.
Called Rabbit and Pork, it's the first of three planned DLCs for the mod and sounds appropriately meaty. Because 'pork,' you see? No? Okay.
The FOLON gang boasts that Rabbit and Pork "reshapes parts of the game based on your feedback and fixes thousands of issues identified since launch," and brings with it all sorts of impressively large numbers. "80 Fully-Voiced NPCs with 8000+ New Dialogue Lines, 30 New Quests & Minigames, 30 New Weapons & Armours, [and] 70 Random Encounters" now await you in the streets of the Big Smoke. As mentioned in the article yesterday, the devs recommend spinning up a new game for this one.
But perhaps most exciting of all—at least for me, whose attempts to play the mod at release were stymied by repeated crashes—is the promise of significantly improved "stability, content, and overall player experience, addressing much of the feedback we've received since launch." It might just be time for me to hop back on the tube.
In addition to all the impressive numbers above, you can also expect a new player home and animal companion, new content to introduce you to the game's myriad factions, and "Thousands of bug fixes and improvements." Unexpectedly, Team FOLON has also taken this opportunity to announce its presence on Overwolf, a (hopefully) simple way to download and run the mod.
More ways to install FOLON are quite welcome. If you have Fallout 4 on GOG, then installing the mod is as easy as pie thanks to the platform's easy mod installs. If you only own FO4 on Steam? Well, get ready to downgrade it and faff about to get it all working nicely.
Fortunately, I have FO4 on GOG, and with this new DLC, I think I hear London calling.
