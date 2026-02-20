Street Fighter 2 producer Yoshiki Okamoto now makes gacha games and spends half a million dollars on each 'to make sure the people who spend the most don't end up dissatisfied'
You have to think like a whale to catch a whale. I'm pretty sure Herman Melville said that.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
Fuji TV's series Where Did That Money Go? interviews people who had it all and lost it, like game designer Yoshiki Okamoto (Sponichi Annex via Automaton). During his years at Capcom he was producer on Final Fight and Street Fighter 2, as well as racking up credits on Darkstalkers and Resident Evil games, among others. He left to found indie studio Game Republic in 2003, which hit trouble when their American publisher Brash Entertainment went bankrupt, leaving him in debt to the tune of 1.7 billion yen (almost $US11 million).
As the interview documents, he built himself back up again with Monster Strike, a mobile gacha game that boasts more than 65 million players as of December. Now he's a producer at Deluxe Games with a portfolio of gacha hits, an income of 1.2 billion yen per year ($US7.7 million), and a Malaysian mansion "the size of about 20 tennis courts."
Which is why he can afford to drop 80 million yen ($US515,000) on the personal account he has in each game. "I need to understand what people who spend a lot of money on them think. I do this to make sure the people who spend the most don't end up dissatisfied," he said.
Surely, you may be thinking, he could just give himself an administrator account with unlimited funds and test things with that? Asked this very question on Twitter, Okamoto replied that he spent his own actual personal money because if he didn't, "I think it'd be hard to understand users' feelings."
I wonder if a man who earns almost eight milly per annum has the same relationship with money as the rest of us, but maybe Okamoto gets just as upset as everyone else when his latest gacha pull doesn't net him the particular anime girl or horse or puppet he was hoping for.
Genshin Impact: Latest codes and news
Honkai: Star Rail codes: Free Stellar Jade
Zenless Zone Zero codes: Snag some Polychrome
Best gacha games: Freemium fanatics
Best anime games: Animation-inspired
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, Five Out of Ten Magazine, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was about the audio of Alien Isolation, published in 2015, and since then he's written about why Silent Hill belongs on PC, why Recettear: An Item Shop's Tale is the best fantasy shopkeeper tycoon game, and how weird Lost Ark can get. Jody edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and he eventually lived up to his promise to play every Warhammer videogame.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.