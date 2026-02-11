The creators of a popular Dark Souls 2 lighting mod are experimenting with path tracing and, oh boy, it no longer looks like an Xbox 360 game

Dark Souls 2's 'ugly beautiful' look is a bit more beautiful.

Dark Souls 2 is the second-best Dark Souls game and that's fairly uncontroversial. But it's also famously the most ugly. Chief among the complaints people have about Dark Souls 2, is that the game's original lighting engine—the one FromSoftware went to great lengths to show off back in 2013—was entirely absent in the final game.

In pre-release footage, Dark Souls 2's lighting always looked a tad ambitious for a seventh-gen console game. It was meant to be an important aspect of gameplay, necessitating the use of torches in dark areas, whose fire would cast dynamic shadows and reflections. When the game actually released on consoles it looked flat, murky, and torches were never a necessity. It was kinda similar even when it hit PC with the Scholar of the First Sin edition, so for those looking for something more akin to that pre-release footage, the DS2Lighting Engine Mod has been a go-to.

Shaded Woods - DS2LE Pathtracing - YouTube Shaded Woods - DS2LE Pathtracing - YouTube
Watch On

The Shaded Woods is probably one of the ugliest areas from the original game (you can check out bits of it in this video), though some would argue Earthen Peak deserves that distinction. I'm not being contrary when I say that there's something kinda charming about Dark Souls 2's utilitarian ugliness, especially in hindsight, but path traced Shaded Woods is so richly atmospheric that it's possible to say it's pretty without kinda lying about it.

The path tracing applies to everything, including spells, and there are some other videos doing the rounds also. Check them out below:

DarkLurker - DS2LE Pathtracing - YouTube DarkLurker - DS2LE Pathtracing - YouTube
Watch On
DS2LE-PathTracing Sinh V2. - YouTube DS2LE-PathTracing Sinh V2. - YouTube
Watch On
Shaun Prescott
Shaun Prescott
Australian Editor

Shaun Prescott is the Australian editor of PC Gamer. With over ten years experience covering the games industry, his work has appeared on GamesRadar+, TechRadar, The Guardian, PLAY Magazine, the Sydney Morning Herald, and more. Specific interests include indie games, obscure Metroidvanias, speedrunning, experimental games and FPSs. He thinks Lulu by Metallica and Lou Reed is an all-time classic that will receive its due critical reappraisal one day.

