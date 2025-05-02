Elden Ring Nightreign's overview trailer lays it all out for the quirky co-op spinoff
Morrowind finally living up to its name, one expansion at a time.
For all the trailers and articles dedicated to it, unless you got in on the 'network test' open beta event back in January, it can be surprisingly hard to pin down exactly what Elden Ring's upcoming co-op spinoff Nightreign actually is. A glorified boss rush? Some weird Fortnite-esque live-service Forever Game? Or is it an official replacement for Elden Ring's seamless co-op mod? None of the above, really, and the latest trailer aims to dispel some of those myths and explain exactly what players are getting into through ten minutes of soothingly infomercial-esque narration.
In the video below, FromSoftware breaks down the structure of the game, piece by piece, from the shifting overworld to the timed rounds, summaries of six of the eight launch classes and a quick look at the meta-progression options available between runs.
While I regrettably missed out playing the network test myself, I got to watch friends streaming it, and I'm eager to give it a spin. I've also got dibs on either the bird-man Guardian (the archetypical greatshield defender class) or the Duchess (an all-or-nothing glass cannon combo fiend with an aesthetic straight out of Bloodborne), although I'm gravitating towards the former purely because of the Solaire alternate skin that they show off in the trailer.
One thing that is relatively new in this trailer is the mention of personal quests for each of the playable characters. Talking with certain NPCs in the Roundtable Hold (your home between sorties) will unlock bonus objectives in the field which will build on the Deepest Lore of each hero. Probably not a major focus of the game, but it's nice to see a little bit of a narrative hook sprinkled in amongst the loot-hoarding, monster-mashing, semi-speedrunning combat.
The last segment of the trailer is dedicated to the big Nightlord bosses, which you'll be throwing down with on the third day of each session. While some of them are immediately familiar to anyone that has survived Elden Ring (horrible cosmic skull-bug Astel is returning to thrash another round of asses), there's some interesting new faces in there. I'm a little perturbed by the giant goat-man shaman with far too many giant googly goat eyes, but I especially want to tussle with the chunky-looking one-armed centaur warlord. His moves remind me of Ludwig from Bloodborne.
Elden Ring Nightreign launches at the end of the month—May 29th—with pre-orders open now on Steam. There's a £35/$40 regular edition and a £48/$55 deluxe version, which doubles as a preorder on some DLC coming further down the line, including "additional playable characters and bosses", hinting at a planned season pass kinda situation.
Best MMOs: Most massive
Best strategy games: Number crunching
Best open world games: Unlimited exploration
Best survival games: Live craft love
Best horror games: Fight or flight
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
The product of a wasted youth, wasted prime and getting into wasted middle age, Dominic Tarason is a freelance writer, occasional indie PR guy and professional techno-hermit seen in many strange corners of the internet and seldom in reality. Based deep in the Welsh hinterlands where no food delivery dares to go, videogames provide a gritty, realistic escape from the idyllic views and fresh country air. If you're looking for something new and potentially very weird to play, feel free to poke him on Twitter. He's almost sociable, most of the time.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.