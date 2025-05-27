Physics-based survival city-builder All Will Fall is having an open beta test in June
Here's your chance to see what All Will Fall is all about before it launches later this year.
PC Gamer's Lauren Morton said All Will Fall is nearly all of her videogame things stuffed into a single package: It's a building game, it's a survival game, and it's a physics game. And in just under two weeks, it will also be a game that's in open beta, so you'll finally be able to see for yourself what it's got going on.
What it's got going on from a narrative angle is the end of the world: The oceans are rising, humanity is dying, and you, the leader of a small group of survivors on a rusty boat, are given the job of saving a small chunk of what's left by building a ramshackle city on one of the few small chunks of remaining land.
The problem—aside from the whole "humanity on the verge of extinction" thing, I mean—is that this isn't SimCity, where you can slam down buildings on a happily flat Earth and call it a day. The nature of the drowned world in which you're trapped means you'll be building vertically as well as horizontally, and it all looks, well, pretty delicate. The Steam page says "you're essentially playing Jenga with human lives at stake," which is nicely illustrative and also a reminder that people—tiny, digital people—will be living in whatever sort of city you build, or dying in it as the case may be.
The good news is that shoddy construction standards won't be solely responsible for the untimely deaths of your citizens—you'll also have the opportunity to get Frostpunk on their asses now and then.
And in the end, we're probably all doomed anyway: "Each colony you build will deal with unique challenges, foundation layouts, circumstances and random events—like storms, mysterious structures emerging from the ocean, political coups, unexpected newcomers, food shortages, and more. Learn from your mistakes, unlock new locations on the global map, and embark on the next dangerous adventure once the inevitable calamity comes to destroy the city."
Ah well, I'm sure we'll all do our best nonetheless. All Will Fall doesn't have a release date yet but it's set to come out sometime in 2025. The open beta will begin on June 9 as part of the upcoming Steam Next Fest, and will run until June 16.
Best MMOs: Most massive
Best strategy games: Number crunching
Best open world games: Unlimited exploration
Best survival games: Live craft love
Best horror games: Fight or flight
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.