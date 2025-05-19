Cozy castle builder literally hits next level as Tiny Glade announces stairs, its 'biggest and most complicated change' yet

Cozy sandbox castle builder Tiny Glade has announced that its next update is currently in the works, and a number of new features are being added. As detailed in a post shared to the Steam page, the update has "accumulated quite a few goodies". But, we don't know when exactly this update will be coming. So for now, we just have to stare lovingly at what we've got.

The first addition is cobblestone paths, which are certainly welcome in any medieval city. We're not being limited to one style either. Three paths are currently being worked on, so you'll be able to choose whether you want larger stones, neat curved rows of square stones, or mismatched clusters. The choice is already overwhelming. But if you don't want to pick between the three, you don't have to. You'll be able to blend every variant of cobblestone with existing paths, which also goes for each style of stone.

But the second thing featured in the announcement is what I'm most excited for. Stairs. Yes, Tiny Glade does technically already have the ability to make stairs in the game but they are incredibly tedious to craft. You have to use either platforms or paths to build them step by step rather than having the option to place them automatically. Now, however, it looks like we'll be able to draw staircases like we can with walls and adjust them to suit our buildings.

The post showcasing this element does explicitly state that "stairs are the biggest and most complicated change we've done since Tiny Glade's launch" before sharing that it has taken five prototypes to get to a point where they are happy enough to share it. It's also expressed that the gif shown on the Steam announcement is still a work in progress, and things are bound to change before the update rolls out.

Tiny Glade's update will also feature additional smaller elements but they are being "kept as a surprise." Let's face it, nothing is going to be more exciting than finally being able to build a winding staircase with the click of a few buttons. I might finally take on the daily challenges once I don't have to meticulously glue walls together in the shape of steps.