Treyarch is opening up Call of Duty: Black Ops 7's Endgame extraction shooter to everyone after realising that most people probably won't finish the campaign

Treyarch has taken some big swings with Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 this year, and while not all of them have landed (what the hell is that giant dude doing in the campaign?), one has done a better job than the rest: the extraction shooter-style Endgame mode.

After finishing the campaign, players get access to a new mode, Endgame, where they can complete objectives, gain experience and loot and then exfil at designated points. The addition of extraction to the usual COD multiplayer blueprint is certainly interesting, but the only problem was that unless you complete the campaign or have a friend who has, you couldn't check it out.

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

That was until Treyarch made the recent change of opening Endgame up to everyone, no matter if they'd finished the campaign or not. "We've seen an awesome response to Endgame from players who've already been dropping in, so we're making it available to everyone in Black Ops 7 starting Friday, November 21," Treyarch says in an official social media post.

Soon, everyone will be allowed into Avalon to earn "unique weapon camos, and take on new threats". You and your squad can fight in escalating zones of difficulty and then can exfil to maintain your combat rating and loot.

But what if you've already grinded the campaign and got into Endgame before this? Don't worry if you have, you'll be compensated. "If you've already completed the cop-op campaign to unlock Endgame, we're sending additional rewards your way," the post says. These include the following:

3x 1-hour double level XP tokens

3x 1-hour double weapon XP tokens

3x 1-hour double battle pass XP tokens

3x Perkaholic Gobblegums

Meanwhile, those who dive straight into Endgame will also get a few co-op campaign unique rewards as well a global XP and a dedicated camo track:

Irides One M15 MOD 0 Blueprint

Phantom Shadow SK Blueprint

Razorfire Vertex Ryden 45K Blueprint

Grounded Mason Operator Skin

55,000 XP

While I can't say I've particularly enjoyed the campaign so far, I am happy to hear that Endgame will soon be unlocked for all. This mode is by far the most interesting part of Black Ops 7 and one that I've wanted to check out for some time now, so for better or worse, I'll be checking it out when tomorrow rolls around.