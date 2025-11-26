Call of Duty has been the biggest-selling shooter in the US since 2006, but that could soon change according to industry analyst: 'This part of the market hasn't been this competitive in 20 years'

Activision's camo-clad cash cow Call of Duty has ruled the shooter roost for almost 20 years in the US, consistently topping the charts for games involving guns since 2006. But according to games industry analyst Mat Piscatella, that might just change in 2025.

Sharing some insights on Bluesky, (via GameSpot) Piscatella pointed out "the last shooter game to outsell Call of Duty in the US market over a full year was Gears of War, in 2006" according to data from the retail tracking service of his company Circana. He also noted that "The last FPS to do so was Star Wars: Battlefront 2" a year prior" and that Call of Duty "has been the US market's best-seller in 13 of the past 16 years" beaten only by Grand Theft Auto V, Hogwarts Legacy, and Red Dead Redemption 2.

This year, however, things might turn out differently. While Piscatella says we "still have some big weeks of potential sales to come," he observes that "this part of the market hasn't been this competitive in 20 years."

Indeed, the competition for Call of Duty's crown this year is particularly stiff. After a multi-year hiatus, Battlefield 6 has come back swinging by focussing on most of what originally made the series great, leading to 'the biggest launch in franchise history' as it sold more than 7 million copies in three days. This gave it better initial sales than both Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

While the competition is squarely between Call of Duty and Battlefield, complicating matters is the surprise success of Arc Raiders. While not sharing quite the same scale of success as Battlefield 6, Embark Studios' extraction shooter nonetheless proved hugely popular, selling 4 million copies in its first two weeks of launch. The fact that it landed between Battlefield and Call of Duty has likely split the pack somewhat.

Call of Duty, meanwhile, has thoroughly biffed it this year. Black Ops 7 slumped to mostly negative Steam reviews thanks to a truly abominable campaign, all-too familiar multiplayer, and ongoing blowback due to its use of generative AI (something which didn't affect Arc Raiders in the same way, though it received similar criticisms). Nova Smith lambasted Black Ops 7 as "equal parts obnoxious and exhausting" in their Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Review, awarding it a score of just 40%.

There are, however, numerous complicating factors here. Circana's data reflects only retail sales, and does not factor in digital sales or players who might be playing Call of Duty on Game Pass. We already know that Call of Duty's presence on Game Pass impacts its raw sales figures, with Microsoft revealing in October that releasing Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 on the service led to $300 million in lost sales.

What we don't know, for sure, is how many people signed up to Game Pass to play Call of Duty. The most recent figure available for Game Pass subscribers is 35 million as of July 2025, but that was sourced from a LinkedIn post of a Microsoft project manager. The previous confirmed figure was from February 2024, where Microsoft reported that Game Pass had 34 million subscribers. If Game Pass has only grown by 1 million subs since Call of Duty was added to the service, that doesn't seem great, and unlikely to compensate for $300 million in lost sales. But we just don't know how accurate those figures are.

That said, there are other clues that Call of Duty has reaped a poor harvest this year. Normally, Activision shares some stats from Call of Duty's launch weekend on social media, such as last year's post the publisher bragged about having "the biggest Call of Duty three-day opening weekend ever". But hard numbers were conspicuously absent from this year's post. Instead, Activision simply thanked its fans, stated that it had seen "a great response to the quality and depth of gameplay in Black Ops 7", and stressed that "this is only the start".

Either way, seeing Black Ops 7 get trounced by critics and players alike cannot be reassuring for Microsoft, which, given the average time it takes to develop a game (4-5 years) hasn't had a chance to make its mark on the series yet since it acquired Activision. The company has held ludicrous expectations of a 30% profit margin from the Xbox division since 2023, which goes a long way to explain the company's mass layoffs, studio closures and game cancellations, as well as its desperation to get Xbox games on as many platforms as possible. Microsoft surely expected Call of Duty to contribute a big chunk of that, and if it isn't, I shudder to think about how the company might react.