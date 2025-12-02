Marksman rifles have always been a popular choice in Call of Duty, and Black Ops 7 has some really fun ones. The Warden 308 may not be as strong as the DMRs that gave Warzone players nightmares over the years, but it's still super satisfying to use.

It's equipped with a revolving cylinder that gives it a lengthy reload time, but it makes up for that with incredible damage and range. It can one-shot to the chest at surprising distances, and you can start grinding for its best attachments early since you unlock the Warden 308 at level 25.

Best Warden 308 loadout in Black Ops 7

Swipe to scroll horizontally The best Warden 308 build Optic Lethal Tools ELO Muzzle LTI-LM Brake Barrel 18" Invictus Barrel Magazine Speed Latch Cylinder Comb Baron Riser Rear Grip LTI Tyrannis Grip Laser 3MW Motion Strike Laser Fire Mods Buffer Spring

Here's the build code so you can import it into your game: M02-66F1N-NJ753-1. Just open the loadout menu, select the Warden 308, and select the little gun icon next to the "create new build" button.

This build focuses on maximizing the Warden 308's mobility and handling, giving it faster ADS speed and sprint to fire speed so you can compete with everyone running around with SMGs.

To succeed with the Warden 308, you'll need a clear sight picture. You can use whatever optic you like, but the Lethal Tools ELO is one of the cleanest in the game. You can run something with more magnification like a holographic sight if you need more range, but the Warden is surprisingly capable with just a reflex sight.

For the barrel attachment, this build uses the 18" Invictus Barrel. It greatly enhances the Warden 308's damage range, saving you from those "how did I not kill him?" moments when the enemy is just a little too far away.

In case you miss your first shot, the LTI-LM Brake attachment in the muzzle slot will smooth your recoil. It primarily affects first shot recoil and kick reset speed, both of which are perfect for semi-automatic rifles like the Warden 308.

To further reduce recoil, this build uses the Baron Riser comb and Buffer Spring in the fire mods slot. The Baron Riser also slightly improves movement speed so you can keep up with Black Ops 7's fast-paced movement.

The 3MW Motion Strike Laser also helps control recoil while also boosting range even further. It's only visible when aiming down sights, so it shouldn't give away your position very often.

The Speed Latch Cylinder magazine reduces your overall magazine size, but it improves reload speed and enhances ADS speed and sprint to fire speed. Paired with the LTI Tyrannis Grip—which greatly increases ADS speed—the Warden 308 becomes a quickscoper's dream.

These attachments allow you to sprint around the map and score one-shot kills with the perfect balance between mobility and accuracy.

Black Ops 7 Warden 308 class setup

Swipe to scroll horizontally Best Warden 308 class setup Wildcard Gunfighter Field upgrade Echo Unit Tactical Pinpoint Grenade Lethal Point Turret Perk 1 Lightweight Perk 2 Fast Hands Perk 3 Dexterity

This class relies on split-second reactions to land one-shot kills on enemies with the Warden 308 before they start shooting back at you, and the equipment and perks will help distract your foes so you have more time to line up shots.

Gunfighter is a must-have for this build in order to use all the attachments for the Warden 308. You can make it work without Gunfighter, but it's really not worth the tradeoff for another Wildcard.

The Echo Unit is the perfect Field Upgrade for the Warden 308 since it can distract enemies and force them to shoot first, giving away their position so you can secure the kill.

The same goes for the equipment. The Point Turret serves the same purpose, giving enemies something else to shoot at so you can aim without interruptions. The Pinpoint Grenade also gives you valuable intel so you can line up shots before enemies come around the corner.

Lightweight is a great perk for this class since it boosts your overall movement speed and lets you recover from sliding and diving faster. You'll still be able to use all of Black Ops 7's fancy movement tricks without sacrificing accuracy for the Warden 308.

Fast Hands solves the reload time problem for the Warden 308. With the Speed Latch Cylinder Attachment, Fast Hands will be even more effective. Plus, you can swap to your sidearm much faster in a pinch.

Finally, Dexterity rounds out the perk selection by reducing weapon motion during jumps, slides, and other techniques. Just like Lightweight, it'll let you wall jump and slide around corners without sacrificing the accuracy needed to score those satisfying one-shot kills.