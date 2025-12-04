Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is one giant love letter to Black Ops 2, and that extends to its multiplayer arsenal. The Carbon 57 is an advanced version of the classic PDW-57 SMG from Black Ops 2, and it's just as satisfying to use over a decade later.

The Carbon 57 boasts a gigantic ammo count with respectable range and recoil, bringing it more in line with assault rifles than Black Ops 7's other SMGs. Its damage is a bit low compared to other weapons in its class, but the best Carbon 57 build still shreds enemies up close.

Best Carbon 57 loadout in Black Ops 7

Swipe to scroll horizontally Best Carbon 57 build Optic EAM Micro Dot Barrel 11" Greaves Repose Barrel Muzzle K&S Compensator Underbarrel Sapper Guard Handstop Laser EMT3 Agile Laser Stock Hammer Platoon Pad Rear Grip Dulcet Control Grip Fire Mods Accelerated Recoil System

Here's the build code so you can import it into your game: S05-DJPLK-6KAB5-1. Just open the loadout menu, select the Carbon 57, and select the little gun icon next to the "create new build" button.

This build focuses on improving the Carbon 57's handling and accuracy, transforming it into one of the most versatile SMGs in the game.

The 11" Greaves Repose Barrel increases the weapon's effective damage range and bullet velocity so you'll be able to hit far away targets easier. The EMT3 Agile Laser also provides a huge boost to damage range (and recoil stabilization), but you'll have a visible laser when aiming down sights.

To make the Carbon 57 easier to control, the K&S Compensator reduces vertical recoil and keeps your aim steady during firefights. The Dulcet Control Grip handles horizontal recoil control, and it also adds an extra bit of recoil stabilization to make the recoil pattern easier to master.

The Carbon 57 is still an SMG, though, so a few of these attachments boost its handling. The Sapper Guard increases your overall movement speed so you'll have an easier time dodging damage, and its small boost to horizontal recoil control is just the cherry on top.

The Hammer Platoon Pad increases your aim walking movement speed as well, letting you strafe around corners and prefire enemies to take advantage of the Carbon 57's large magazine.

Finally, the Accelerated Recoil System rounds out this build with even more recoil control. It's a must-have for most weapons in Black Ops 7, and the Carbon 57 is no exception. If you want a more close-range spin on this build, you can swap this out for the Enhanced Cycle System that boosts fire rate. Just watch out for the recoil.

Black Ops 7 Carbon 57 Class Setup

Swipe to scroll horizontally Best Carbon 57 class setup Wildcard Gunfighter Field Upgrade Assault Pack Tactical Stun Grenade Lethal Combat Axe Perk 1 Ghost Perk 2 Fast Hands Perk 3 Dexterity

Gunfighter is one of the best Wildcards in Black Ops 7, and it's a necessity for this Carbon 57 loadout so you can fill all those attachment slots. You can run whatever Field Upgrade you like with this class setup, but the Assault Pack will help you keep your ammo reserves filled.

Stun Grenades fill the Tactical slot in this class setup. Stunning enemies will give you the opportunity to quickly finish them off around corners. If you get caught reloading, then a quick Combat Axe can save your life and score an easy kill.

Ghost is the best perk to run in the first slot since it hides you from UAVs, Scout Pulses, and other recon streaks, helping you remain undetected behind enemy lines. Lightweight or Ninja can also work in its place.

Fast Hands is also a must-have for this build since the Carbon 57's big magazine takes a while to reload. Finally, Dexterity will help you control your weapon while jumping and sliding around, a necessity with Black Ops 7's fast-paced movement.