After Black Ops 7's weaker launch, Call of Duty will no longer do yearly releases in the same series

"We will drive innovation that is meaningful, not incremental."

The soft response to Call of Duty's latest release, Black Ops 7, continues to affect change in the long-running series. As announced on the official CoD blog today, Activision will no longer make back-to-back Call of Duty games in the same series.

The news comes off the back of a weaker than usual year for the franchise, which saw the release of Black Ops 7 just a year after Black Ops 6. Before that, it made a reboot of Modern Warfare 3 in 2023 just a year after its reboot of Modern Warfare 2 (2022). The repetition has created a strong sense of fatigue among parts of the player base, which Activision cited (indirectly) as a factor of today's decision.

We will drive innovation that is meaningful, not incremental. While we aren’t sharing those plans today, we look forward to doing so when the time is right," the blog reads.

