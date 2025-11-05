Warhammer's ridiculous new Christmas merch lets you dedicate your tree to the Chaos gods with a set of evil baubles
Decorations for the decorations god, presents for the present throne.
Over the last few years, Games Workshop has been regularly releasing Warhammer Christmas merch in the run up to December, and there's just something so delightfully weird about the combo. From reindeer squigs to Space Wolf Christmas jumpers, it always makes me laugh seeing grimdark collide with holiday cheer.
Sure enough, Games Workshop has revealed a new selection for 2025, including perhaps its most blasphemous offering yet—a set of four baubles dedicated to the four daemonic gods of Chaos, so you can consecrate your tree to the forces of darkness.
For some reason though it's the twin-tailed comet tree topper that makes me chuckle the most. There's just something very funny about swapping out the star that guided the Three Wise Men to Jesus with a symbol that heralds the arrival of the warrior god-king Sigmar.
There's also a mug featuring the Red Gobbo (who you'll also soon be able to order a new Christmas miniature of), scarves and hats bearing Imperial symbols, and a stocking plastered in the logos of all the Warhammer 40,000 factions. And if you really want to freak out your family this Christmas, a luxurious oodie that makes it look like a diseased, slobbering daemonic mouth has erupted out of your belly seems like the ideal choice.
All of these should be up for preorder this coming Saturday, and then on general sale the week after that on the 15th.
If you're looking for a gift that's a bit less whimsical for the Warhammer fan in your life, hold tight—it's likely that Games Workshop will soon announce this year's range of Christmas army boxes, which offer discounted bundles of models for a selection of different factions across Warhammer 40,000 and Warhammer: Age of Sigmar. I reckon they'll be announced this coming weekend, so keep an eye on the Warhammer Community website.
Formerly the editor of PC Gamer magazine (and the dearly departed GamesMaster), Robin combines years of experience in games journalism with a lifelong love of PC gaming. First hypnotised by the light of the monitor as he muddled through Simon the Sorcerer on his uncle’s machine, he’s been a devotee ever since, devouring any RPG or strategy game to stumble into his path. Now he's channelling that devotion into filling this lovely website with features, news, reviews, and all of his hottest takes.
