Warhammer World, Games Workshop's pub-slash-hobby store celebrating the venerable wargame, is coming to the US

Warhammer is a decidedly British pastime—it did originate in the UK, after all—but I've met plenty of fellow Warhammer nerds right here in the land of opportunity. With all the political strife as of late, it even feels like the grim darkness of the far future is already here!

If you too find yourself in America and love games like Warhammer Fantasy, Warhammer 40,000, and Age of Sigmar in all their tiny, plastic glory, you may want to take note of an announcement Games Workshop made last week. A new Warhammer World is opening on our side of the pond in late 2027.

If you aren't familiar, Warhammer World is a destination of sorts for fans of the tabletop game. It's a hobby store, gaming space, social hub, museum, and restaurant all rolled into one, complete with menu items like Bugman's Big Breakfast, Bugman's Ale, and the Bugman's Stack burger. Yeah, there are a lot of references to Bugman.

It's the closest you are getting to Disney World if you're the sort of person with a 4-digit playtime on Total War: Warhammer, and Games Workshop's blog post discussing the new venue acknowledges that the original Nottingham location is well-loved. "We’re not going to replicate it brick-for-brick, but instead build something equally uncompromising on quality and experience, something worthy of Warhammer’s rich settings and of course the title ‘Warhammer World.'"

The American location will be "based just outside Washington, DC" and "will be a flagship venue that celebrates Warhammer in all its forms." It's hard to know just how it will differ from the original store, but like all Americans, I'm a sucker for themed entertainment, so I'm hoping it turns out.