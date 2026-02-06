A Baldur's Gate HBO series is in the works, will be set directly after Baldur's Gate 3 with new and returning characters

Craig Mazin, co-creator of HBO's Last of Us series, is at the helm, reports Deadline.

Astarion brandishes a dirk and extends a hand towards the camera.
(Image credit: Larian)

Deadline reports that HBO is working on a Baldur's Gate TV show that will continue the story of Baldur's Gate 3, picking up where the acclaimed Larian RPG ends, though likely with a new party of adventurers taking center stage.

In charge of the show is Craig Mazin, co-creator of HBO's The Last of Us show, who says he's played "nearly 1,000 hours" of Baldur's Gate 3.

