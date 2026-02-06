A Baldur's Gate HBO series is in the works, will be set directly after Baldur's Gate 3 with new and returning characters
Craig Mazin, co-creator of HBO's Last of Us series, is at the helm, reports Deadline.
Deadline reports that HBO is working on a Baldur's Gate TV show that will continue the story of Baldur's Gate 3, picking up where the acclaimed Larian RPG ends, though likely with a new party of adventurers taking center stage.
In charge of the show is Craig Mazin, co-creator of HBO's The Last of Us show, who says he's played "nearly 1,000 hours" of Baldur's Gate 3.
"I am a devoted fan of D&D and the brilliant way that Swen Vincke and his gifted team adapted it," says Mazin. Deadline also reports that the writer and producer has been playing D&D weekly for the past 15 years.
Aside from The Last of Us, Mazin is known for HBO's Chernobyl miniseries, as well as a handful of comedy films, including a couple of the Scary Movie parodies and the second two Hangover movies.
According to Deadline, the Baldur's Gate show will feature new and existing characters and draw its world primarily from Baldur's Gate 3. The original BioWare RPGs are "not official source material," the site says, but the show can use material from D&D's Forgotten Realms setting in general.
It sounds like the plan is to establish a new party of adventurers and then pepper in appearances from Baldur's Gate 3 characters. Per Deadline, the show is expected to follow low level characters as they gradually become more powerful, while the already-powerful cast of Baldur's Gate 3 meddles, "helping or hindering the new heroes."
The publication also states that Mazin intends to reach out to Baldur's Gate 3 voice actors for possible involvement. As for Baldur's Gate 3 developer Larian, it has moved on from D&D, and is currently working on a new RPG in its own Divinity series. The Baldur's Gate 3 characters are in the hands of D&D owner Wizards of the Coast.
