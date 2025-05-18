Baldur's Gate 3 has an ultra-rare Act 3 scenario where zombie versions of the Tiefling refugees show up in their usual spots acting like everything's normal

In Baldur's Gate 3 YouTuber SlimX's deep dive into the game's out-of-bounds secrets, he revealed a super-niche Act Three world state that beggars belief, one where the Tiefling refugees are all zombie versions of themselves, but show up in their usual locations acting like you saved them. This requires indulging in a quite frankly deranged combo of "good" and "evil" playthrough choices:

Save the Tieflings in Act One.

save the Moonrise Tower prisoners in Act Two. Give the Nightsong to Balthazar

Don't kill the hostile zombie Tieflings in the Mind Flayer Colony.

With all of those circumstances lined up, you'll find the zombified versions of characters like Lakrissa and Danis hanging out in their usual Act 3 haunts as if you saved them, only they'll be bloodied, glassy-eyed, and acting all twitchy and grungly outside conversation mode.

What Secrets Are Hiding Out Of Sight In BG3 (FULL GAME MOVIE) - YouTube Watch On

This strikes me as less of a "working as intended" situation, and rather a quirk of Larian's unique way of handling NPCs. Outside very specific circumstances, each character has one consistent "actor" that's used through the entire game, rather than a new instance of the NPC for each appearance.

So killing someone in Act One doesn't set a flag to keep them from appearing in Act Three, the NPC just won't be around to appear in the first place. It's also how a merchant like Dammon will still have items you sold him in the Grove when you find him in the Lower City.

The zombie Tieflings are apparently set up in the same way⁠—the zombies are the "same" NPC as their living versions, rather than new actors. If they survive the Colony encounter, they're switched back into a non-hostile "we were saved" mode for Act Three, just with the zombie aesthetics maintained, as the game doesn't recognize them as "dead."

This is far from a desirable world state, as you miss out on great quest rewards like the Potent Robe, but it is very funny. It reminds me of the ending of Shaun of the Dead, where Simon Pegg is happily playing TimeSplitters 2 with a ghoulified Nick Frost.

SlimX's investigations have produced all kinds of strange BG3 revelations, like the fact that there's a magical sheep named "Harvard Willoughby" you can summon by murdering the comedian of the shame name and jumping through some other hoops.