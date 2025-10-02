Amazon breaks glass marked 'AI-powered Snoop Dogg game where he's a judge' to get you to pay attention to its wilting Luna streaming service

A cursory search tells me that the last time Amazon's Luna cloud gaming service graced the pages of this website was in February this year, when our Harvey Randall offhandedly referenced it as "a cloud gaming app that I literally hadn't heard of until this point". Before that? 2022—a few months before I even began working here—when we informed you that Amazon Prime subscribers could now access Devil May Cry 5 in their browsers.

It never set the world on fire, is my point, but fear not, because Amazon knows exactly how to revive it: an "AI-powered" social game starring Snoop Dogg. Obviously. What else could it possibly have been?

To be fair, AI judge Snoop isn't the sum total of Amazon's plans for Luna. It's the flagship title for its pivot into a couch co-op-focused service. The "all-new Amazon Luna" will still have big-budget games on it, but the emphasis will very much be on more casual stuff you can play with friends and family.

The next time you fire up Luna, ol' Bezos will present you with GameNight, the service's new hub, which will present you with a glittering array of casual games that everyone from you to your meemaw can fire up and join in with just by scanning a QR code with your phone, Jackbox-style.

And, yes, foremost among these new casual games is Courtroom Chaos: Starring Snoop Dogg, which Amazon calls "a human‑built, AI‑powered improv courtroom game where players invent outrageous characters, spin wild stories, and do whatever it takes to defend their testimonies before Judge Snoop Dogg." I simultaneously want to hear much more about it and much less.

Alas, besides the blurb I've quoted above, Amazon is keeping schtum about its AI Snoop endeavours. What it has said is that GameNight will feature "more than 25 approachable multiplayer games, from GameNight-optimized takes on favorites like Angry Birds, Draw & Guess, Exploding Kittens, and Flappy Golf Party, to party‑ready adaptations of board game hits such as Taboo, Ticket to Ride, and Clue," which are all way easier to understand than a game about trying to get DoggGPT not to send you to the chair.

I'll be honest, my inherent distaste for all things "AI-powered" aside, reconfiguring Luna to be more about games you can play with your mum and dad and less about trying to compete with PC and consoles as a destination for big-budget games actually sounds quite reasonable. This is just a very odd way to announce it.