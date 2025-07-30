When all else fails, or if you just get a bit peckish, you can now eat your friends in Peak
Just when you thought things couldn't get more chaotic.
We've all asked our friend groups the question "if we were stranded on an island, who would you eat first" and been met with either a very firm, quick response or a more calculated solution. But now, you can find out the truth thanks to co-op climbing game Peak implementing cannibalism. Yep, that's right, if your hunger becomes too overwhelming you can now turn to your friends for food, and no I don't mean asking them for whatever snacks they've got hidden away.
If your hunger gets too much, this new cannibalism update will cause your character to see your friends as giant rotisserie chickens. Which, yes, you can interact with and eat. This will kill them instantly, turning them into a skeleton and letting their ghost haunt you for the rest of your journey. But, if you're caught short and you're willing to sacrifice a friend for the sake of reaching the peak, it could be the thing that helps you escape.
I wish I could say the decision to add cannibalism to the game didn't come lightly, considering Aggrocrab posted on X "Guys we can't add cannibalism to Peak" on July 2. However, 28 days later, we're now able to pick at the bones of our fellow scouts. To make matters more concerning, a lot of players are excited about this new ability too. I wouldn't be surprised if more players are starving their poor adventurers in preparation for taking a bite out of their friends rather than relying on the food supplied in luggage now too.
However, not everyone is super pleased with the update. A lot of scouts are sharing their concerns about how this now gives their friends more reason to troll them during a run. In the comments of the TikTok sharing the update, players have been saying that eating your friends shouldn't instantly kill them. Instead, people are suggesting that it should just take a chunk of their health.
I'll be honest, if my pals decided to turn against me by eating me in a selfish attempt to survive and it didn't instantly kill me, my wrath against them probably would. So maybe it's a good thing I won't be alive to take any sort of action when I'm inevitably the first one to go the next time we're stuck in the tropics.
