'Coconuts will now bonk scouts': Peak's latest update makes fruit even deadlier but has spared other items from the same treatment
Aggro Crab and Landfall have been hard at work polishing up Peak for players to enjoy. What started out as a simple jam game or a way to take a break from bigger projects quickly snowballed into something more, as it was able to sell two million copies in just nine days.
The devs already released a big update targeting stability and performance last week, and then had to re-release it after it accidentally borked a bunch of games, and now there's another update which, this time, focuses on localisation and some other features.
"Patch v1.7 comes with a localisation update, plus some added features and fixes," the patch post says. "FINALLY. THE LANGUAGES PATCH. You can now play Peak in WAY MORE LANGUAGES, so now you have no excuse for not learning Rule 0. We’re super thankful that everyone around the world has been playing the game, even though it was just in English, but hopefully it's a better experience now."
Peak is now available in the following languages:
- English
- French
- Italian
- German
- Spanish (Spain)
- Spanish (LATAM)
- Brazilian Portuguese
- Russian
- Ukrainian
- Chinese (simplified)
- Japanese
- Korean
But with a sensible new feature comes a killer chaos one. "Whole coconuts will now bonk scouts when thrown at them," the post says. "We were considering making every item bonk, but then none of you would ever reach the Peak again." The devs have also added back the ability to throw items at fruits and beehives to knock them down, which'll create a new world of coconuts falling out of the sky unbeknownst to you and probably knocking you out—friendly fun.
There are also a couple of fixes specifically for balance. The bugle of friendship will no longer spawn in solo play, and chain launchers can no longer be shot straight up. As the devs remind all of us that "it's intended to be used for lateral traversal", not as a way to skip all the climbing. The big win is that ticks are no easier to remove in solo play—I got bitten once, and I just accepted my new climbing friend and companion.
It's been great to see Peak get a ton of attention and care. It's already a fantastic game as is, but these small fixes and tweaks have gone a long way to making it an even more enjoyable experience. The localisation update has been a long time coming, and I can't wait to see what the devs have in store for all of us next.
