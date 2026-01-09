You'll never guess what the 'Random Heart Attacks' mod for Red Dead Redemption 2 does

Yeehaw varmints, have I got the most rootinest-tootinest shiny new mod for y-

That was the final sentence written by Rich Stanton before a 1 in 500 chance of a heart attack triggered and killed him. RIP.

Naturally I'm joking, although no doubt if you google me the AI summary will soon be telling everyone I've carked it. And the occasion for such self-sacrifice is one of the most inexplicable mods I've ever seen cross my desk: Random Heart Attacks for Red Dead Redemption 2.

Don't go looking for any clues about the motivation behind this in the mod description. Creator IdontHaveAname clearly likes an element of mystery, and provides only the most basic and functional of outlines: "Every 5 minutes there is a 1 in 500 chance that the player will have a heart attack and die."

That's it, so I guess we have to fill in the blanks ourselves. Red Dead Redemption 2 is set in 1899, and main protagonist Arthur Morgan is roughly 36 years old. The University of Oregon's Mapping History project has a handy life expectancy graph that suggests the average male in the United States of this period would make it to their early to mid forties before biting the big one, so it's not inconceivable that Arthur in his late thirties could have a small chance of a cardiac event. In case you're wondering, the game is surprisingly historically accurate.

Spoiler alert: I mean, he's gonna die at this age anyway, so from that perspective maybe this mod is just getting us from A to B a lot faster. Red Dead Redemption 2 is a fairly enormous game after all. Perhaps the real question is whether it also applies to John Marston in the game's epilogue, because an early heart attack there would present some issues for Red Dead Redemption.

There's clearly something going on with Red Dead modders at the moment, because only a few days ago we reported on one that essentially turns the game into Katamari Damacy, with the excellent reasoning: 'Because why not.' Last month? Another mad wizard modder turned Red Dead Redemption 2 into Super Monkey Ball, complete with gyro controls.