Someone has done the unthinkable and essentially turned Red Dead Redemption 2 into Katamari Damacy, but you can't argue with their reasoning: 'Because why not'

Red Dead Redemption 2 mods make me feel like I've never had an original thought. The second I've had the fleeting idea of "it would be cool if someone could add this", a quick search online has pulled up evidence that multiple people have already thought and actioned the same thing. But, never in my wildest dreams did I expect to see a merge of the gunslinging cowboy adventure with the frantic ball-rolling fun of Katamari Damacy, but here we are.

In a post by r/Blurbss shared to Reddit, alongside a YouTube video titled "This RDR2 Mod Broke the Universe", the Katamari mod was shown off in all its glory, with Arthur Morgan running around and balling up quite literally anything in his path. That's right, benches, wagons, townsfolk, and even horses can be bundled together. Unlike regular Katamari, it doesn't look like you have to start with small objects either, so you can head straight for your least favourite NPCs or the law if you need a speedy getaway. You can't be arrested if the law is rolled up.

In the video shared to Reddit, it looks like things spiral out of control fairly quickly, too - which is what you'd expect if you're suddenly given the power to sacrifice everything you come across into a giant spinning globe. What starts as an innocent laugh running around the town with a handful of items in front of you quickly spins into nothing but chaos, with hundreds of items and innocent bystanders all squeezed together.

One of my favourite features of this mod, though, is the addition of an animated Arthur Morgan in the corner, where you'd usually see the Prince in a Katamari game, showing him rolling the ball. Except, it's actually just the animation used when he's pushing something, but it still helps get you in the Katamari spirit.

If you stop rolling though, everything you've collected will simply fall from the sky. This also applies if you're caught in a cutscene. While the ball will keep spinning in the background, the second you exit, all your hard work quite literally crumbles. So, it's by no means a perfect mod—you won't be rewarded by the King of All Cosmos or send your orbs into the stratosphere, but it's certainly a quick way to clear a path if nothing else.