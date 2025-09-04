The Silksong subreddit spent launch day sharing boss strats for Steam's 'cart phase', banishing each other to the Skongless year of 2019, and—let's see—posting hole
Silksanity is dead. Long live Silksanity.
Our long nightmare is finally over.
After years of prolonged and intensifying mania, Silksong is here, which means the long-suffering souls of the Silksong subreddit can finally know a semblance of peace. Our Harvey Randall has traditionally served as our chief chronicler of that community's beautiful, baffling collective derangement, but sadly the UK writers are off the clock—and we'd be remiss not to honor the six consecutive years of torment by taking the launch day temperature at the hotbed of Silksanity.
Surely everyone's being very normal, right? Right? Hello?
Unsongs your silk from r/Silksong
Well, it was a nice thought.
As launch time approached, the Silksong subreddit dipped into one last bout of wanton cruelty, with one user declaring they were casting their fellows back to the year 2019 so they could endure the wait for Silksong all over again. However, some have evidently gotten so comfortable subjecting themselves to the spiritual gauntlet of Silkposting that they wouldn't really mind: One redditor accepted their fate by saying "6 more years of Silksanity let's goooo🔥🔥🔥🔥."
Unsurprisingly, once the clock hit launch time today, conversation at the Silksong subreddit was dominated by the near-impossibility of actually buying Silksong. But while Steam's store servers were thoroughly crashed—along with PSN, the Xbox marketplace, and the Switch Eshop—users maintained admirably good spirits as they mashed the "Buy" button on their platform of choice.
Some reveled in the irony of the universe finding a way to stall Silksong's launch one last time. Others decided that the trio of hateful blob guys Steam throws at you whenever it's having a breakdown are, in fact, the first boss of Silksong, with the replies demanding nerfs and sharing strategies for getting past the "cart phase."
Those who managed to successfully buy and launch the game, however, soon found a new public enemy number one: A terrible, terrible hole.
After climbing out of the game's initial tutorial area, Silksong presents a tempting gap you can drop into. Hopping in, however, will send you falling back to the exact spot where the game starts, forcing you to ascend the tutorial area again.
It's not a terrible inconvenience (though some players are already speculating it'll be possible to fall back through it from a later point in the game): Climbing through the first few screens a second time only takes a minute or two. But it's nice to know that, even once it's playable, Silksong can still put us through a little bit of purgatory.
Anything else wouldn't feel right.
