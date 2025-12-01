The new game about the loathsome ancient goblin who kills people for fun and profit is delayed into 2026

PC Gamer Australian editor Shaun Prescott hates Styx, the diminutive goblin "asshole," but he quite likes the Styx videogames, and so he was suitably pleased when Cyanide and Nacon announced earlier this year that a third game in the series, Styx: Blades of Greed, was set to arrive later in 2025. But now it's December, and with just 31 days remaining before the deadline hits, the dev team says they're not going to make it.

Stxy: Blades of Greed is now set to launch on February 19, 2026, a relatively brief pause that will give Cyanide time to "polish everything up, tweak the bits that need tweaking," and ensure that Styx's big comeback lives up to expectations.

And what are those expectations? For that we'll throw back to Shaun, PC Gamer's number-one Styx guy, who noted that Master of Shadows and the follow-up Shards of Darkness both earned review scores in the upper 70s, "which sounds about right."

Styx is also enough of a headliner to be the marquee guy in our recent quiz about videogame goblins, which reminded me (consider this a freebie answer if you haven't taken it yet) that Styx did not emerge into our world fully formed, but was actually a supporting character in the 2012 action game Of Orcs and Men. Roll that bit of trivia out at a party if you want to impress all the girls. You're welcome.

Anyway, so there's a bit more of a wait than expected for the new Styx game, but on the upside this is also a good time to jump into the old Styx games, if you've been waiting for the right time to make that move: Both Master of Shadows and Shards of Darkness are 90% off in GOG's Cyber Monday sale, dropping them to just a couple bucks each.