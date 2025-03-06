My favourite AA stealth series starring a loathsome centuries-old goblin is getting a new instalment

News
By
published

Styx: Blades of Greed is coming later this year.

Styx: Blades of Greed | Reveal Trailer - YouTube Styx: Blades of Greed | Reveal Trailer - YouTube
Watch On

All hail Styx. Or actually, don't: I loathe Styx, but I quite like the games he features in. Styx is a sneering, diminutive goblin with a toxic personality, and while he lacks charm he's very good at sneaking unseen through giant stealth sandboxes. A real run-of-the-mill asshole, then.

After two decent stealth outings, Styx is getting another airing in Styx: Blades of Greed. Like its predecessors, it's a third-person stealth game with sprawling maps and zero accommodation for people who think they can just fight their way through it. The goblin has a couple of new tricks up his sleeve, like mind control and time shifting. The announcement also emphasises a new vertical focus, which is interesting, because the previous two Styx games were already pretty good at making you look up.

I loathed Styx (the character) so much that I didn't really pay attention to the story in either Styx: Master of Shadow or Styx: Shards of Darkness, but in this new instalment he has apparently established his own "crew", all the better to pull off the "heist of a lifetime". I don't give a damn, really; what I care about is the puzzle box quality of the Styx games. They're quite unrelentingly tough, in a way most modern blockbusters dare not be.

The first Styx game, Styx: Master of Shadow, released back in 2014. "Admirably open levels that reward exploration means there's high replay value if you're prepared to overlook the back-tracking," our review read. Both it and its sequel won scores in the upper 70s, which sounds about right.

If you haven't played Styx yet, or claimed it while it was free on the Epic Games Store, both games are steeply discounted on Steam right now. You can grab both for well under a tenner. As for Blades of Greed, that's coming in "Q4 2025".

Shaun Prescott
Shaun Prescott
Australian Editor

Shaun Prescott is the Australian editor of PC Gamer. With over ten years experience covering the games industry, his work has appeared on GamesRadar+, TechRadar, The Guardian, PLAY Magazine, the Sydney Morning Herald, and more. Specific interests include indie games, obscure Metroidvanias, speedrunning, experimental games and FPSs. He thinks Lulu by Metallica and Lou Reed is an all-time classic that will receive its due critical reappraisal one day.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
A thief surveils a building called The Underhand while police chase a suspect through the street
Thick as Thieves is instantly one of my most-anticipated games, and every Thief fan should be backstabbing that wishlist button
Afia pointing a gun in Shadow Gambit
With Mimimi closing shop, Hooded Horse will take over publishing for Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew
The fox swordsman Yi in Nine Sols.
Nine Sols review
Dry Devil holds a torch and grins.
Kingdom Come 2 and Avowed have revealed to me the grand unified theory of game design: A good game is when you can steal back the money you just spent at a shop, a bad game is when you can't
A cartoon nun looks shocked and scared, bathed in green light.
The new game from the Blasphemous devs is like if Commandos was a metroidvania set in a Spanish monastery, and also the Green Beret kept losing his mind
Revenge of the Savage Planet
Revenge of the Savage Planet adds a new perspective and deeper satire to the sequel's 'optimistic yet funny dystopia'
Latest in Action
Styx: Blades of Greed screenshot showing Styx viewing an underground mansion from a distance
My favourite AA stealth series starring a loathsome centuries-old goblin is getting a new instalment
Monster Hunter Wilds - a player yells in despair with their arms out, kneeling on the ground.
Monster Hunter Wilds' true difficulty isn't the battles: it's navigating the horrible menus
Monster Hunter Wilds Hunter Symbol III - Olivia
How to get Hunter Symbol III in Monster Hunter Wilds
Olivia, Alma and a palico
Capcom is punishing me for wanting to play Monster Hunter Wilds with my friends
A peaceful hideout with a pond in Japan
The thing I'm most excited about in Assassin's Creed Shadows is my hideout: 'a little over one acre of fully customizable land' to build on, decorate, and fill with pettable baby deer
Monster Hunter Wilds - a hunter faces off against Doshaguma in a field
Why did Monster Hunter Wilds dedicate so much effort to its environments, only to completely drop the actual 'hunting' from Monster Hunter?
Latest in News
Styx: Blades of Greed screenshot showing Styx viewing an underground mansion from a distance
My favourite AA stealth series starring a loathsome centuries-old goblin is getting a new instalment
Robocop: Rogue City - Unfinished Business screenshot
Robocop: Rogue City is getting a 'standalone expansion' that sounds an awful lot like The Raid
An explosion in a desert environment
Survival sandbox Core Keeper gets explosive next week with a whole new skill tree devoted to bombs and grenades
Dry Devil holds a torch and grins.
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2's upcoming 1.2 update has a ridiculous 34 pages of patch notes
An image of toasted bread with dripping, melted cheese on top, from Monster Hunter Wilds.
Monster Hunter's food looks so tasty it's apparently driving up demand for cheese naan in Japan
Dark and Darker - A player swings a sowrd at a mummy in a torchlit dungeon hall
Dark and Darker delisted again, this time from the Epic Games Store
More about action
Monster Hunter Wilds - a player yells in despair with their arms out, kneeling on the ground.

Monster Hunter Wilds' true difficulty isn't the battles: it's navigating the horrible menus
Olivia, Alma and a palico

Capcom is punishing me for wanting to play Monster Hunter Wilds with my friends
Monster Hunter Wilds - a player yells in despair with their arms out, kneeling on the ground.

Monster Hunter Wilds' true difficulty isn't the battles: it's navigating the horrible menus
See more latest
Most Popular
Robocop: Rogue City - Unfinished Business screenshot
Robocop: Rogue City is getting a 'standalone expansion' that sounds an awful lot like The Raid
An image of toasted bread with dripping, melted cheese on top, from Monster Hunter Wilds.
Monster Hunter's food looks so tasty it's apparently driving up demand for cheese naan in Japan
An explosion in a desert environment
Survival sandbox Core Keeper gets explosive next week with a whole new skill tree devoted to bombs and grenades
Dry Devil holds a torch and grins.
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2's upcoming 1.2 update has a ridiculous 34 pages of patch notes
Dark and Darker - A player swings a sowrd at a mummy in a torchlit dungeon hall
Dark and Darker delisted again, this time from the Epic Games Store
A phone being held next to a Nacon Revosim RS Pure racing wheel with an app on display showing adjustable settings.
Nacon's promising Revosim RS Pure direct drive racing wheel lets you use your phone as a dashboard and settings tool, but it feels like it could do with a little work
The Cortical Labs CL1 biological computer
The world's first 'body in a box' biological computer costs $35,000 and looks both cool as hell plus creepy as heck
A ferocious fish-man
Frogwares shows off The Sinking City 2's first in-game footage and launches a Kickstarter safety net: 'After 3 years of this horrid war hanging over our daily lives, we've learned to adapt'
Dead in Antares screenshot
The tough luck continues in Dead in Antares, the newest addition to the long-running series about people trying not to lose their heads in bad situations
Kasumi and Joker in Persona 5 Royal.
After 31 years in games, Persona director Katsura Hashino just got a 'Newcomer Award' and $5,000 from the Japanese government