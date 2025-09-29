Terminator 2D: No Fate is delayed because of 'global trade and tariff changes'
It's taking longer than expected to get all the stuff meant for the Collector's Edition of the game, and that means everyone has to wait.
PC Gamer retro-gaming aficionado Rich Stanton was seriously impressed with Terminator 2D: No Fate when it was revealed earlier this year, saying it "looks like the best Terminator game since the Genesis." And for the record, no, he wasn't kidding. It's bad news for Rich, then, that he's going to have to wait a little longer than expected before he can start playing.
Publisher Reef Entertainment announced today that the planned October 31 release date has been bumped to November 26, for a pretty simple reason: Global financial instability.
"This adjustment is due to ongoing global trade and tariff changes that delayed shipment of the components for our Day One and Collector's Editions," the publisher wrote. "Because we are committed to launching all editions together, this new date applies to both physical and digital releases worldwide."
The Terminator 2D: No Fate Collector's Edition is a pretty swanky package, with a Steelbook case and collector's tin, art book, flipbook, a "premium metal paperweight," two cloth posters, a fake arcade token, and more. It's the kind of thing that makes big box collectors think, yes, I would spend $100 on that. Alas, a PC edition of the CE is not available, which is kind of ironic because, anecdotally at least, it's PC gamers who are most prone to spending ridiculous amounts of money on nice game boxes.
Of course, there's no rule that says we can't buy the PS5 version and then pony up separately for the actual game on Steam. That probably happens now and then too, although I would certainly never admit to doing such a thing myself.
In any event, the short version of the story is thus: Everything's a mess and so we all have to wait a little bit longer. Sorry, Rich.
2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.