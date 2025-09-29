Terminator 2D: No Fate is delayed because of 'global trade and tariff changes'

PC Gamer retro-gaming aficionado Rich Stanton was seriously impressed with Terminator 2D: No Fate when it was revealed earlier this year, saying it "looks like the best Terminator game since the Genesis." And for the record, no, he wasn't kidding. It's bad news for Rich, then, that he's going to have to wait a little longer than expected before he can start playing.

Publisher Reef Entertainment announced today that the planned October 31 release date has been bumped to November 26, for a pretty simple reason: Global financial instability.

"This adjustment is due to ongoing global trade and tariff changes that delayed shipment of the components for our Day One and Collector's Editions," the publisher wrote. "Because we are committed to launching all editions together, this new date applies to both physical and digital releases worldwide."

The Terminator 2D: No Fate Collector's Edition is a pretty swanky package, with a Steelbook case and collector's tin, art book, flipbook, a "premium metal paperweight," two cloth posters, a fake arcade token, and more. It's the kind of thing that makes big box collectors think, yes, I would spend $100 on that. Alas, a PC edition of the CE is not available, which is kind of ironic because, anecdotally at least, it's PC gamers who are most prone to spending ridiculous amounts of money on nice game boxes.

Of course, there's no rule that says we can't buy the PS5 version and then pony up separately for the actual game on Steam. That probably happens now and then too, although I would certainly never admit to doing such a thing myself.

Terminator™ 2D: NO FATE – Official Game Overview Trailer - YouTube Watch On

In any event, the short version of the story is thus: Everything's a mess and so we all have to wait a little bit longer. Sorry, Rich.